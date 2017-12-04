Zachary Levi Admits He Would Do ‘Chuck’ Movies For Netflix

Zachary Levi might be getting ready to play a superhero on the big screen in Shazam!, but during a recent question and answer session this weekend, the actor admitted that if he could, he would go back to his role as Chuck from the NBC comedy series of the same name. Although Chuck may no longer be on the air, Levi explained to people in attendance at the San Jose Heroes & Villains Fan Fest that he would love to return to the role if Netflix ever wanted to do a series of movies.

According to ComicBook, Zachary Levi was asked about the potential of being involved in a Chuck movie by someone in the audience. The actor said that although “there are plans,” the reality is that these are only his plans and not anything official. Zachary Levi explained that he has “some ideas for a plot that I think is genius, but what I would love to do is, essentially, Chuck movies.” However, while Levi might have an interest in doing Chuck movies, he would not want to do them for the big screen and instead thinks it would be a fun and interesting idea to do a few different movies for Netflix.

Zachary Levi shared that he “would love to go to Netflix and every two years, do an hour and [a] half to two hour Chuck movie.” The actor said that he really believes that the show makes him think of the James Bond style of films, which saw the spy doing adventures that were self-contained in an individual movie. While Levi said that he is not trying to make a real comparison between Chuck and James Bond, he does feel as if there is a chance to do the same kind of “one-off installment” since both are spies, although his character was “a happy-go-lucky kind of sillier version of James Bond.”

As Zachary Levi pointed out, the original NBC series typically had either a bad guy for the week or even one that was present over the course of the entire season. This kind of self-contained bad guy formula would certainly work well for a possible Netflix movie, if it were to happen. Levi said he really believes that it might be easy to get all of the cast back together for a possible movie or two if they did try and make some one-off style adventure films. While he knows it would never work to bring everyone back together for a reboot of the show, a movie for Netflix might end up being easier for all of them.

Although the actor might be interested in potential Chuck movies, there are no plans in place at this time. Instead, fans of Zachary Levi can at least look forward to Shazam!, as well as his continued involvement in Disney’s Tangled: The Series.