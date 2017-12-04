Mark Harmon is known for his exemplary portrayal as special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the popular CBS series called NCIS. The 66-year-old actor started his career in acting in the 1970s and has appeared in numerous productions such as Certain Prey, Weather Girl, Chasing Liberty, and Freaky Friday. However, there have been reports claiming that the NCIS Season 15 lead star only plays a good guy in front of the cameras.

Radar Online reported that Mark Harmon snubbed his ailing sister. The news outlet claimed that the NCIS Season 15 actor’s sister named Kristin Nelson is currently recovering from a serious ailment in Los Angeles. The 72-year-old woman was released from a hospital in Santa Fe in March.

An unnamed source told the publication that the Burbank-born star had refused to pay his sister a visit. The tipster even claimed that Mark Harmon did not even bother calling her on the phone to check his sister’s current health condition. The same insider divulged that the NCIS Season 15 actor has not given a single penny to help Kristin.

“Kristin is nearly destitute. She got a small inheritance from her mother who died in 2012, but that money’s virtually gone now. Mark is worth millions. He won’t kick in a penny to help her out.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that Mark Harmon has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid followers of NCIS Season 15 should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

“Mark can be a total jerk!”

Meanwhile, Blasting News previously claimed that writers could not continue working on the storyline of NCIS if Mark Harmon decides to leave the show. In other words, the veteran actor’s rumored departure from the series after NCIS Season 15 might lead to its cancellation. Most fans know the importance of Mark’s character in the series, being the leader of the NCIS team.

However, Mark Harmon has already clarified that he will not be leaving the famous CBS show unless he is told to do so. Speculations about his potential exit sparked after Pauley Perrette announced her decision to depart from the series in October. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!