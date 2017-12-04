Multiple Guests Tried To Climb The Tree Of Life At Disney’s Animal Kingdom [Photos]

It is the busy season at Walt Disney World and that is no surprise during the Christmas holidays, but some guests obviously didn’t have enough to do. On Sunday afternoon, a number of guests decided to take matters into their own hands and find a new adventure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Those guests didn’t care to take in any of the shows or ride the attractions, but they chose to head up high and actually climb the Tree of Life.

Yes, it was first reported on Reddit that four guests attempted to climb the giant symbol of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and they succeeded. Well, they were successful in a way as they didn’t necessarily get to the top of the Tree of Life, but they certainly gave it a shot.

A number of photos of the guests climbing the Tree of Life appeared online as people obviously didn’t know what to make of it. Many guests were shocked to see them walking up the outside of the tree which is carved and designed with different animals.

It also houses the 3-D movie called It’s Tough to be a Bug! which has its queue line wind throughout the roots of the tree. In the pic below, you can see a guest wearing a white shirt as he climbs up the Tree of Life.

You guys thought drunk people climbing the Mexico Pavilion was bad? Apparently 4 people tried to climb the Tree of Life at DAK today. pic.twitter.com/YDQubwpyOO — Nick Cucerzan (@NCucerzan) December 3, 2017

In the second picture, the guest is wearing a black shirt and standing in the center near the bottom of the tree.

I just saw a post on Facebook, with images at Animal Kingdom, of some idiot climbing the tree of life. Can you find the idiot in this picture? pic.twitter.com/EIhJMFxHjC — BlametheChank (@BlametheChank) December 3, 2017

While what happened to these guests isn’t exactly known, the thread on Reddit stated that security at Disney’s Animal Kingdom was called on them. Upon arriving at the scene, the guests were “spoken to” publicly, but it’s not known if any kind of charges were brought against them or if they were banned from Walt Disney World as many are speculating.

This scene reminded a lot of people of an incident from Epcot a couple of years ago when a drunken man climbed up the outside of the temple at the Mexico pavilion.

Disney has not yet commented on the situation at Animal Kingdom on Sunday, but climbing up the Tree of Life is certainly not allowed. Much like what happened at Epcot, additional signage will likely be put up to let guests know that there is no climbing on the massive structure. Walt Disney World certainly has enough to do for everyone and even more during the holidays, but it only takes one to ruin the whole thing.