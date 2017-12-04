Kenya Moore Reportedly Pregnant With First Child With Husband Marc Daly

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is reportedly pregnant with her first child with husband Marc Daly. Barely six months since the couple got married in a private resort in Sta. Lucia, insiders claim that the newlyweds are already expecting with the help of IVF.

BET reported that The Industry on Blast congratulated Kenya Moore on her pregnancy this week on Instagram. It was said that Kenya and Marc were keeping the good news to themselves until she’s in the safe zone. The couple was reportedly trying to get pregnant for a while now through IVF.

“She and new husband #MarcDaly were trying rigorously! Two weeks ago Kenya spent some time in #Barbados doing IVF treatments with special doctors and Marc flew down there to meet her!” the caption read.

In November, Daily Mail reported that Kenya was seen leaving the renowned Seaston House Fertility in Bridgetown, Barbados. There was no RHOA crew in sight so the treatment most likely wouldn’t be aired in any of the upcoming episodes.

Kenya has always been very vocal when it comes to her desire of having her own family someday. In an interview with People, the 46-year-old former Miss USA shared that she wanted to have kids “right away.” Luckily, Marc was also thinking the same.

In other news, fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta who wants to see more of Kenya and Marc’s marriage on the show are in for a disappointment. No matter how much hate she gets from some of her co-stars, Kenya won’t let Marc get in the spotlight. According to her, her husband did not sign up for this type of life and didn’t want it to be the cause of any arguments in the future.

“Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart,” she said.

In a previous RHOA episode, Kenya admitted that some of the rumors surrounding their marriage affected Marc. According to her, he’s feeling “very overwhelmed” lately with all these websites publishing stories about their relationship. Not used to living in the public eye, Kenya revealed that it took a toll on Marc. At one point, Kenya was worried that the unnecessary public scrutiny and media attention would eventually break them apart.

Nonetheless, Kenya is determined to do everything she can to make this marriage work.

“It’s not his world, but I feel like in this case, I need to be his protector,” she said.