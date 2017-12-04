‘Dragon Ball Super’ Promo May Have Teased Vegeta’s Shocking Elimination

Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power is still in full swing, and the anime recently wiped out two universes at the hands of the Omni-King. Universes 2 and 6 both bid goodbye after losing the battle against the guys from Universe 7, but if Vegeta wins, U6 might have a chance to get revived. However, it may not happen if the prince of all Saiyans is eliminated, and fans are wondering if the elimination will take place in the upcoming episode.

On YouTube, user White Eagle shared the preview of Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 that was recently released by Toei Animation, showcasing team Universe 7’s struggle against the unseen opponents from Universe 4. Goku can be heard saying that they can’t do anything as they can’t see their enemies, and where they are launching their attacks. What makes most fans anxious is that Vegeta, who has been aiming to go Ultra Instinct, can be seen falling out of bounds while he stands close to the lip of the battleground.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 is titled “A New Victim From Universe 7! Universe 4 Gets Serious!!” If the promo shows Vegeta falling off, then it’s not impossible that he would be the next U7 fighter to get eliminated. Some fans though aren’t sure if the prince of all Saiyans will be the next victim in the tournament since he is one of the most important characters in the anime.

Phát Hữu / Flickr

However, Comic Book points out that anything can happen in Dragon Ball Super, especially since the battle royale is already halfway over. The anime might still have a lot of things to do with Vegeta, but no one actually knows what Akira Toriyama has been cooking these past two years. The prince of all Saiyans desires to go Ultra Instinct following Goku’s success in unlocking the form.

He trained with Goku under Whis before the tournament started, and the attendant taught them how to fight without the need to think too much of their body movements. The past few episodes have also teased Vegeta fighting freely although it doesn’t necessarily mean that he will go Ultra Instinct anytime soon. The form is difficult to achieve, so even Gods of Destruction like Lord Beerus can’t just unlock it easily.

Despite these terrifying Dragon Ball Super theories and speculations, Vegeta’s avid fans still hope that he is not going anywhere just yet. The Saiyan might be too envious of Goku, but if he fights with the hero, everyone knows what they can do. Either way, the upcoming episode will confirm these theories. Fans still have a few days to be concerned about the prince of all Saiyan’s possible elimination.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST.