Caitlyn Jenner: Why The Kardashians Have Shunned Transgender Star From Their ‘KUWTK’ Lives

Caitlyn Jenner is desperate to get on the right path with the Kardashians after having slammed them in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

According to reprots, it’s been a work in progress for the former Olympic champion to get back on good terms with her family following some of the things she said about the likes of Kim and Kris Jenner in her book.

It’s no secret that Kris has since shunned Caitlyn Jenner from her life, having openly admitted on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she wants nothing to do with the TV personality, regardless of whether she offers an apology or not.

Now that Caitlyn Jenner has been isolated from family activities and vacations, she’s definitely beginning to feel how strained her relationship is with them, with a source saying that she’s desperate to get on good terms with them again.

Supposedly, Caitlyn is calling all hours of the day — she’s apologetic for how the Kardashians have taken the news of her revealing book, though she continues to say that she stands by everything that was said.

In an effort to make peace with the family, Jenner is alleged to have driven up to Kim Kardashian’s house just a few weeks back but was embarrassingly asked to leave by security because the socialite did not want to see her.

Of course, the fact that Caitlyn Jenner is making the effort still counts, and she’ll continue to do that until the Kardashians realize that she does want to have a relationship with them, regardless of how they may have perceived things from her book.

Recently, it was said that Kris and Caitlyn Jenner haven’t been close for well over a year, with their most recent encounter being at Kendall’s birthday party last month.

The encounter was beyond awkward, and insider explained at the time, stressing that Kris and the Kardashians definitely didn’t give off the impression that they wanted anything to do with Caitlyn Jenner, who spent the majority of the time by herself.

It’s unclear how Caitlyn envisions her plan of a reconciliation working, especially with many of the family still avoiding her at all costs, but only time will tell on whether there’s still a chance the Kardashians can give Jenner for her actions.