Ashlee Hatterman: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl May Be Headed To Mexico To Meet Mystery Man She Calls ‘Daddy’

Katy, Texas teenager Ashlee Hatterman was last seen Friday boarding a bus headed toward Laredo near the Mexican border. Her family believes the girl is on her way to Mexico to meet up with a 29-year-old man she met on social media and calls “Daddy.”

Ashlee’s father, Keith Hatterman, told KHOU 11 he believes his daughter had been communicating with the unknown male online using social media, phone calls, and covert messaging apps. He said a note was found in the girl’s room that says she calls this man “Daddy” and herself “Baby Girl.”

The note had one sentence written over and over on it, which reads, “Daddy owns my body and my soul,” Keith said.

He and his wife Tiffany Hatterman told KHOU 11 they also discovered last May that Ashlee had been “exchanging graphic sexual images and messages” with the man using her phone. The couple took their daughter’s phone away and promptly gave it to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Division but say they have been given no updates on the case by authorities.

Keith and Tiffany learned Saturday that Ashlee had been talking to someone on an iPhone while in her school’s library. This apparently, had been going on for several months, KHOU 11 reports.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Gilliland, said the teenager left school Friday and walked to a local church where she persuaded a woman to buy her a bus ticket, according to The Houston Chronicle.

FBI San Antonio Laredo office joined in investigation of missing 13-year-old Ashlee Hattermann, last seen in Katy, TX on Friday, 12/1. Ashlee traveled to Laredo, TX & crossed into Mexico late Friday. She is 5'7", 130lbs, long brown hair, blue eyes. Call FBI 210-225-6741 pic.twitter.com/VruKKeNkBd — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) December 3, 2017

On Saturday morning, the woman who assisted Ashlee saw Facebook posts about her having gone missing and realized she had been tricked by the teen.

According to the woman, Ashlee told her she was 18 and had been in the Katy area visiting her boyfriend, reports KHOU 11. She told the woman her parents lived in Laredo and she was trying to get back home. The woman bought Ashlee lunch along with the bus ticket.

She told KHOU 11 the following about Ashlee.

“I’m just devastated, I’m so upset… I’m devastated for this little girl. I’m devastated for her family.”

Surveillance footage from the Katy bus station show Ashlee getting ready to board a bus headed south, The Houston Chronicle reports.

URGENT HELP NEEDED!

MISSING PERSON!

Ashlee Hatterman, daughter to Tiffany Hattermann and Keith Hattermann has gone missing. She was last seen this morning (12/01/17) at school. If you have any information please contact Keith at 281-781-3863 Please please please share this pic.twitter.com/dovXDpBGcm — Robert (@Robert32763482) December 3, 2017

FBI spokesperson Michelle Lee indicates the agency has joined the investigation and authorities believe Ashlee is now in Mexico. She noted that the FBI is working with Mexican authorities to locate the girl.

An expert in human sex trafficking told KHOU 11 that the behavior of the mystery man communicating with Ashlee indicates classic signs of grooming young girls to enter the sex trade.

Ashlee is described as being a white female about 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes. Ashlee was last seen wearing jeans, a blue shirt, a jacket, brown boots, and glasses.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the Ashlee Hatterman case to call 210-225-6741.