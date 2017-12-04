Kim Kardashian: Why She Thinks Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Turning Anti-Social Like Brother Rob

Kim Kardashian is worried about Kylie Jenner, who has allegedly told family members that she’s not leaving her home until the baby has been born.

The 20-year-old, who is five months along, hasn’t been seen very often. In fact, in the past two months, photographers have only spotted her twice, which seems very unusual for the socialite, who has never been shy from showing off her designer outfits in Los Angeles.

Since her pregnancy news, Kylie Jenner has taken a different approach to her lifestyle, having remained hidden behind closed doors in her Hidden Hills mansion.

Supposedly, her rapid weight gain is something that has made her refrain from leaving her house very often, but according to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian thinks that her sister is doing it all wrong.

Kim Kardashian would know a thing or two about being shamed for having gained weight while pregnant, but that never stopped the reality star from living her life.

In fact, Kim is trying her best to make Kylie see sense, that she’s wasting her youthful years in her home when she should be enjoying herself and not hide away because she’s afraid of being photographed.

Kim Kardashian somewhat thinks that Kylie is turning into her brother, Rob Kardashian, who became very reclusive following his weight gain in 2012.

Rob is barely seen out and about these days, and the public has more or less forgotten him because of his absence from the family and their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It’s bad enough that one family member is behaving this way. Kim Kardashian has stressed to Kylie that while the pregnancy might be difficult for her because of the weight gain, she shouldn’t have to feel trapped in her home because of photographers.

If anything, she should embrace her new curves and the fact that she’s even pregnant because she’s bound to look back at it and realize that hiding behind closed doors was a silly idea.

It’s said that Kylie Jenner has refused to film scenes for KUWTK due to her pregnancy weight gain, with reports saying she won’t be seen until the baby has been born and she’s back to her curvy, slim figure.