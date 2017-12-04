NeNe Leakes Is Sure She Won’t Get Fired From ‘RHOA’

If NeNe Leakes doesn’t return for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11, it’ll be because she decided to not return and not because she got fired. At least that’s what NeNe believes. On Sunday night, as the latest episode of the hit show aired, NeNe posted a tweet that declared that her spot on the show has always been secure and that it’ll stay secured.

NeNe, who returned to the show as a starring housewife this season after taking a step back for several seasons, responded to a viewer who criticized her behavior on the recent episodes. The viewer tweeted that NeNe “has issues” and that she’s “act[ing] a fool” in order to secure her spot on the show next season. NeNe responded that her “spot staysss secure and it’s been that way for 10 yearsss.” Clearly, NeNe, whose tagline for the current season talks about how she’s still the tastiest peach in Atlanta after being on the show for 10 years, isn’t worried about getting a peach next season.

RT @Tarez_Sweetie: @KenyaMoore @NeNeLeakes @CynthiaBailey10 Nene has issues,

Shell bring ratings to bravo

people love to see her act a fool,

Shes securing her spot for next season<My spot stayssss secure and it’s been that way for 10 yearsss — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 4, 2017

On Twitter, NeNe Leakes also gave her opinion on the big showdown that happened between Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak during her housewarming party. As the big fight between Kenya and Kim aired, NeNe posted a series of face with tears of joy emojis.

???????????????????????????????????? — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 4, 2017

The first part of Sunday night’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode showed the continuation of the verbal spar between Kenya and Kim that viewers first saw on last week’s episode. After “friend of the housewives” Marlo Hampton asked Kenya about her new marriage and husband, Kim repeatedly chimed up that no one was going to meet Kenya’s husband because he was fake. After Kenya finally spoke up to tell Kim to shut it, the two got into a heated argument full of personal insults. It reached a climax when Kenya, in reference to a tweet that Kim sent John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen earlier this year, yelled out that Kim tried to whore out her oldest daughter, Brielle, for John Legend tickets.

Upon hearing that, Kim exploded in anger and tried to physically go after Kenya. Sheree Whitfield and NeNe had to hold Kim back. Later, NeNe consoled a crying Kim outside her house. In her confessional interview, NeNe agreed that children are off limits but pointed out that Kim brought it upon herself when she sent that tweet.

While the current episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta show NeNe Leakes getting along with Kim Zolciak, that apparently won’t last the entire season. As last week’s episode aired, NeNe posted a tweet that slammed Kim and blamed her for the fight that happened with Kenya Moore. So it seems that when the season 10 reunion show rolls around, NeNe and Kim will once again be sitting on opposite couches.

The face of a hater! She couldn’t take it! She complained & complained! Attitude was horrible while everybody was trying to be nice to her! But yet she’s sooooo positive! They are literally the only ones that can have a nice house! Girl BYE pic.twitter.com/5ApvruJxaT — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 27, 2017

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom]