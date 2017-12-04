North Korean ‘Ghost Disease’ Terrifies Those Forced To Live In Nuclear Conditions

Is a nuclear North Korea a harbinger of things to come if the country is allowed to continue its experiments? Recent defectors from the controversial country say that it is. When people started wasting away and dying in the area where water from Mount Mantap is being ingested, it was initially blamed on malnutrition. It wasn’t until the people had escaped from the country that they discovered the truth about their mysterious illnesses.

The land surrounding Punggye-ri is just as desolate as the people and is also reported to be drastically affected by underground nuclear tests. People who have escaped from the area had no idea that the radiation was slowly seeping into everything around them until for many it was too late. In 2010, so many people had died from this strange wasting sickness, that the people affected by it gave it the name “the ghost disease.”

This wasteland has begun to spread, and it reflects a grim future for those living under the rule of a dictator so ruthless. He’ll gladly sacrifice the health of his people for nuclear capabilities. Kim Jong Un, the country’s rogue dictator, has brushed off these complaints. In fact, the people are being told that they’re negative for any health issues when they finally manage to seek help within the country. This doesn’t do much to combat the severe pain and devastating symptoms that accompany radiation poisoning.

According to NBC News, these aren’t the only signs of prolonged exposure to these dangerous conditions. Rhee Yeong Sil defected from North Korea in 2013, but the horrible things she witnessed will stay with her forever. Before leaving the country, Sil experienced something that she’ll never forget after a woman from a neighboring area gave birth to a severely deformed baby.

Sil recalls the incident, saying, “It didn’t have any genitals. In North Korea, deformed babies are usually killed. So the parents killed the baby.”

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Babies were being born with serious and debilitating deformities at an alarming rate. The irresponsible development of nuclear technology combined with the complete disregard for human life makes North Korea a terrifying hurdle for any nation to overcome. Japan has recently begun to fear that strong winds could expose their population to leftover nuclear materials, putting its people at the same risk for this “ghost disease.”

People living in the country are being denied the medical help that they need in order to preserve this façade of secrecy surrounding their nuclear testing. While the rest of the world watches the passive slaughter, we’re forced to rely on the information delivered in bits and pieces by people fortunate enough to successfully escape from the nation.

Fox News provides terrifying insight into the growth of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.

“Less than a week ago, the regime launched what it called its ‘greatest’ intercontinental ballistic missile which, according to South Korean officials, could have the capability to hit targets as far as 8,100 miles away — putting Washington, D.C., within reach.”

[Featured image by Lee Jin-man/AP Images]