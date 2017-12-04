Which Netflix Originals Were Canceled And Why?

Netflix has taken the ax to several different Netflix Originals as of late. Most might find the long list of canceled Original series shocking. According to What’s On Netflix, a Netflix fan site, the streaming giant has canceled just shy of 30 different Originals, if you count the children’s series that Netflix either rebooted, recreated, or created from scratch.

Netflix Original series which have been canceled by the streaming giant include:

Haters Back Off

Sense8

Bloodline

Netflix Presents: The Characters

Hemlock Grove

The Killing

Lilyhammer

The Get Down

House of Cards

Gypsy

Girlboss

Chelsea (Talk Show)

All Hail King Julien

Care Bears & Cousins

Lego Bionicle: The Journey to One

Lego Friends: The Power of Friendship

Popples

Richie Rich

Turbo FAST

VeggieTales in the House

Atelier

Hibana (Spark)

Terrace House: Boys & Girls in the City

Marco Polo

Longmire

Some of the more notable Netflix Originals on the list includes Lilyhammer which was one of the very first Netflix Originals produced. According to What’s On Netflix, it appears as if Netflix and the Norwegian TV channel behind the show had a disagreement that could not be resolved. Unfortunately, this resulted in no green light for a Season 4 of the series.

Netflix picked up the series called The Killing in 2013 to give the series the final season most fans thought it deserved. This Netflix Original just happens to be one of the few cancellations Netflix subscribers are not too upset by because Netflix only took on the series to bring it back for a final season.

Netflix Originals such as Hemlock Grove, Netflix Presents: The Characters, and Haters Back Off were cancelled due to a severe lack of interest and low viewer ratings.

Netflix Originals such as Bloodline, Sense8, and Gypsy did cause an uproar among Netflix subscribers as the viewership ratings on these three series were fairly high. Unfortunately, these three Netflix Originals were also very costly to maintain, and it was not in the best interest of Netflix’s budget to continue to produce them.

List of Canceled Netflix Originals and Why They Were Canceled https://t.co/jDIEmHdHME via @whatonnetflix — Netflix & Movie Fans (@NetflixMovieFan) December 2, 2017

The decision to cancel a Netflix Original is not a decision the streaming giant takes lightly. If the series is expensive to produce, does not grab a lot of interest, or there is some sort of network or licensing issue, the streaming giant has no choice but to cancel the series.

Fortunately for Netflix subscribers, it seems as though Netflix continues to produce as many series as they cancel.