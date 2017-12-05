Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are locked in one of the most talked about Hollywood’s divorces, and the media reports are directly affecting their six children. First, it was allegedly reported that Angelina had made up her mind to move to London with all of their kids to celebrate the winter holidays. It was later reported that Brad was not allowed to attend the 14th birthday party of his son Pax Thien. But the latest reports allegedly suggest that Brad Pitt has reportedly come out as a winner after winning a custody arrangement with the six children he shares with his By The Sea movie co-star Angelina Jolie.

It was back in August 2016 when reports started to surface that things are not going too well between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Multiple reports claimed that Brad’s closeness with his Allied movie co-star, Marion Cotillard, had caused all the marital trouble between the two. However, Marion Cotillard took to her Instagram to made it clear that during the filming of Allied, there was nothing going on between her and Brad Pitt.

In September, Brad and Angelina jointly announced their separation, and many wondered the future of their six children. The couple has six children together – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, who are adopted, and biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. In her divorce filing, Jolie requested physical custody of their children.

However, new reports allegedly claim something else.

According to the latest report from New Media, pictures of Brad-Angelina’s daughters Shiloh and Vivienne have been released and their source allegedly confirmed that the World War Z movie star officially won the rights to have all his children with him during the upcoming holidays.

The released pictures reportedly showed Brad and Angelina’s girls in the former’s home as they are smiling and playing.

“Brad hasn’t taken the kids out in public in well over a year, so to have a new agreement where he can keep the kids over key holiday dates means so much.”

The source went on to suggest that Brad had alcohol addiction, and for the sake of his children, he tried very hard to quit it. After seeing the new transformation in Brad, Angelina has finally come to terms and is now comfortable with the fact that her kids can spend one-on-time with their dad.

“Seeing Shiloh and Viv smile at his home over Thanksgiving was probably the happiest day he’s had since his split from Ange. Now he’s looking forward to Christmas more than ever.”

It was recently reported that after splitting with Angelina, Brad took Jennifer Aniston’s help to move on with his life. At the same time, there were multiple reports claiming that Brad has found the love in Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi — with whom he is reportedly scheduled to go to the London for his prior filming commitments. According to New Idea’s alleged source, after thinking a lot Angelina has finally decided to bury the hatchet.

“All that Brad has wanted is more custody and more time with the kids, and Ange is finally ready to do that,” says the source.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not commented on these recent claims.