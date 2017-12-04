Trump Expected To Slash Grand Staircase Escalante And Bears Ears National Monuments

President Donald Trump will reportedly announce a reduction of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments early this week. According to a map, which was leaked to numerous media outlets and environmental organizations, the monuments could lose up to 85 percent of their current acreage. Environmentalists are concerned that if the land is not protected, it will be excavated for natural resources or otherwise destroyed.

As reported by National Geographic, Utah’s Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument was created by President Bill Clinton in 1996. In addition to a naturally formed “staircase,” which connects the Bryce and Grand Canyons, the national monument designation protects a number of archeological sites and the habitats of an estimated 300 animal species.

The Grand Staircase Escalante currently includes 1.9 million acres of land. However, according to the leaked map, the size of the national monument could be reduced to 997,490 acres — which would be divided into three separate national monuments.

Environmentalists are specifically concerned about endangered species, including the desert tortoise. The land also contains numerous paleontological and native tribal sites.

Bears Ears National Monument was created by President Barack Obama in 2016. The current land area, which contains several cliff dwellings and a priceless collection of Native American artifacts, is 1.35 million acres. However, according to the leaked map, the size will be reduced to 201,397 acres and divided into two separate national monuments.

Those who oppose the reduction of the national monuments are concerned that the unprotected land will be excavated for natural resources and ultimately destroyed. Opponents also argue that Congress has authority over public land and the president does not have the authority to override the designation of a monument under the Antiquities Act.

As reported by The Washington Post, those who are in favor of the reduction believe Presidents Clinton and Obama abused the authority granted to them by the Antiquities Act of 1906. Essentially, the former presidents are accused of designating unnecessarily large plots of land as national monuments and thereby preventing industrial development and excavation of natural resources.

BREAKING: Maps obtained today by The Wilderness Society and the Native American Rights Fund show Trump’s plans to rip apart Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante… and they aren’t pretty.https://t.co/B80XWVGelg#StandBearsEars#SaveGrandStaircase pic.twitter.com/2zwzuj65Qz — Wilderness Society (@Wilderness) November 30, 2017

Trump is expected to announce the reduction of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments during a Salt Lake City, Utah, rally on Monday. However, officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document.