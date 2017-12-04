Jax Taylor Confirms Relationship Status With Brittany Cartwright In New Tweets

It is time for a new season of Vanderpump Rules, which of course, leaves the fans wanting updates on the couples. Katie and Tom just got married and are doing great. Ariana and Tom are still dating. That leaves fans wondering about Jax and Brittany and how they are doing. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had their own spin-off recently, but they didn’t end things on a good note. Now, Jax is going to his Twitter account to give fans an update on their relationship status.

A fan asked Jax if the couple was back together and he made sure to let them know that they have never actually split up. Everyone has seen Jax and Brittany go through issues over the years, but somehow they have always been able to work it out. From the second she moved to LA to be with him, they have lived together and from what Jax says they have never even split. This season you will see them go through a few issues, but this was all filmed a while ago and he is confirming that they are still together.

There was a bit more to the talk about splitting as well. A fan told Jax they were happy to hear they hadn’t split and he responded saying that unless it comes straight from the person that is about then you shouldn’t believe anything that you hear. These two have been through a lot, but they are still going strong.

The Inquisitr shared recently that this season it will be talked about how Jax allegedly cheated on Brittany. In the preview, he is denying these rumors, but she also tells him that if it is true she will be taking the dogs and leaving him. Jax allegedly cheated on her with Faith. She used to work at SUR and was on the show in the past. This will all go down at Scheana Marie’s big birthday bash.

Thanks for having us @foundationroomlasvegas #happyhalloween #vegas @mandalaybay #pumprules #jaxandbrittany Vanderpump rules season 7, December 4th A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Fans are happy to hear that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are still going strong. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules will start airing on Bravo on December 4 and you will not want to miss the drama that is going down this season. This season looks like Jax and Brittany will have their relationship tested, but make it through somehow.