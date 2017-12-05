Suri Cruise Not Affected That Own Father, Tom Cruise, Allegedly Declined To Meet Up With Her

The whole world has seen Suri Cruise grow up without a father, and it is not because of Tom Cruise’s hectic schedule. It has been previously reported that the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s controversial church gave him no choice but to be absent from his daughter’s life. Now, recent reports claim that the Hollywood superstar has declined to meet up with Suri and the young child appears to be fine with it.

A previous report even revealed that Tom Cruise has not seen Suri Cruise in over 1,000 days. Having to grow up without a father for quite a long time, it appears that the only daughter of Katie Holmes has already gotten used to the situation.

In fact, an earlier report shared that Suri Cruise has “stopped missing” her dad, which is the reason why Katie Holmes has never talked about Tom Cruise even in her interviews. The insider went on to say that the 38-year-old actress even banned her friends and people close to them from discussing anything about her ex-husband.

Katie Holmes has always protected Suri Cruise from the ugly side of Hollywood and talking about the Mission: Impossible 6 actor in front of their daughter will certainly not do any good.

It appears that both Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have already moved on from all the drama regarding Tom Cruise being a part of the 11-year-old’s life. So if the recent claims were true, it is safe to say that Suri may not be affected at all.

Just like Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes has also put her past with her ex-husband behind her. The Dawson’s Creek actress is now reportedly dating Jamie Foxx after her very public split from the Mission: Impossible 6 actor.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been trying to keep things as low-key as possible, but they do spend a lot of time together, which confirmed everyone’s suspicion that they are indeed more than just friends.

Although Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never officially confirmed their relationship status, rumor has it that the duo might be ready to take things to the next level.