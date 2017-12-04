Selena Gomez ‘Unbothered By Justin Bieber Cheating Concerns,’ Former Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Selena Gomez is far from concerned about the chances of Justin Bieber cheating on her, it has been revealed.

According to Hollywood Life, Selena and Justin are in such a good mindset now that they trust each other more than ever before.

They recognize that they had a lot of growing up to do prior to even thinking about the idea of getting back together in the near future.

And now that they have both adapted to a level of maturity between one another, they are completely honest about everything they do, which has helped them upkeep a happy relationship, sources explain.

Though Justin had been linked to countless women while his time apart from Selena, ranging from Kourtney Kardashian to Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin, the “Baby” singer only has eyes for Gomez now, and that seems to be very clear.

One source reveals that Selena Gomez isn’t worried about what may transpire in the future — she’s very confident in her relationship with Justin and they are both at an understanding where they can trust one another.

Should Bieber decide to hang out with one of his exes, it wouldn’t necessarily trigger Selena Gomez to question her boyfriend’s decisions — she’s been assured by her beau that he has no ill intentions at hand if he was to hang out with one of his ex-girlfriends.

In Justin’s situation, it’s rather hard for him to avoid the likes of Hailey and Kourtney since they happen to share the same group of friends, evidently meaning that the chances of them being completely distant from each other is impossible.

Guys- I'm so excited to share my first campaign for the new @PUMA Phenom. #DoYou A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:49am PST

But there’s an agreement between Selena Gomez and Justin that they will remain completely honest to one another, and if they are going to make the romance work, they should be committed at all times.

At this point, as the publication put it, there’s nothing that would make Selena Gomez want to give up on her relationship with the supposed love of her life.

i stole from my sister A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Selena is aware that Justin dated plenty of women while they were apart, but she’s also aware of the fact that Bieber is in love with her and wants to spend the rest of his life with the songstress by his side.