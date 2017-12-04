Selena Gomez Upset The Weeknd Unfollowed Her On Instagram — Still In Love With Ex-Boyfriend?

Selena Gomez supposedly feels a certain way about The Weeknd unfollowing her from his official Instagram account.

Just two weeks ago, the “Secrets” hitmaker decided to get rid of Selena Gomez’s photo updates from the social media platform, sparking the question of whether the duo had ended their relationship on bad terms.

It should be noted that Gomez was the first to unfollow her former beau from Instagram, and he later followed a week later.

What’s confusing is that Selena Gomez has openly stressed that she has remained friends with The Weeknd even after their split and that she truly cherishes the bond that the duo still has despite the fact that they aren’t together anymore.

Of course, if that’s the case, it’s confusing for fans to comprehend why Selena Gomez and her ex-boyfriend would unfollow each other from their social media pages.

According to Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez is somewhat offended by The Weeknd’s decision to remove her on Instagram, which is ironic since she did the same.

It’s beginning to look like Selena regrets the decision of unfollowing The Weeknd from Instagram because it became a very notable thing in the media, making it seem like she had some sort of beef with the 25-year-old.

With that said, Selena Gomez could have removed her former beau from Instagram because she doesn’t want to see photos of Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s on-off girlfriend, on her timeline.

all apologies A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Whatever the case may be, sources tell Hollywood Life that Selena Gomez is somewhat saddened by the fact that their friendship didn’t work out the way she had hoped.

The “Hands To Myself” songstress has since been getting cozy with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who she reconciled with back in October.

Thank you beyond for your acknowledgment and honor @billboard but honestly thank you more for the event you held for women. That night was so inspiring and every woman spoke eloquently and with such force. I’ll try to continue to give my best to even remotely live up to a title. In the mean time I hope we all continue to give our best when the world wants to give us the worst. We aren’t stopping the fight. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:15am PST

The couple is going stronger than ever before, with reported plans to purchase their first home together at the top of next year.

It wouldn’t have hurt for Selena Gomez to remain pals with The Weeknd, but it seems as if the “Starboy” star has little to no interest in keeping in touch with his ex-girlfriend now that he’s said to be getting close to Bella Hadid again.