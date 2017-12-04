Does ’90 Day Fiance’s’ Danielle Mullins Have An STD? Mohamed Jbali Reveals ‘Problem’ With Ex, Sparks Rumor

Out of all the 90 Day Fiance pairs, Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali seemed to be the most controversial of all as they continue to be subject of headlines months following their nasty divorce, with the rumor mill now churning out speculations on Reddit.

A statement from the Tunisia native a little over a year ago caused fans of the popular TLC documentary show to take to Reddit to discuss a rumor that revolved around the possibility that the infamous 41-year-old Ohio resident has a medical “problem” that caused her ex to refuse to consummate their marriage.

According to InTouch Weekly, the divorced 90 Day Fiance couple are no strangers to nasty fights, as it has become a main feature of their relationship before, during, and after their marriage. It was also no secret that they have stirred controversy ever since they appeared on the famed show that documented multi-national couples’ journey toward marriage.

Now, it looks like a year-old rumor about Danielle Mullins is gaining new life after she and Mohamed Jbali joined TLC’s tell-all special for the previous season. As it turned out, Mohamed insinuated on national television that his ex-wife has a sexually transmitted disease, a medical condition that caused him not to want to consummate his marriage with her.

“Of course, I’m not going to have sex with someone like Danielle,” he said at the time before turning to Danielle.

“You do not know that nobody will have sex with someone like you!”

Based on a preview of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all special from Us Weekly in November, 2016, Mohamed concluded his outburst by telling the other pairs present at the time about her alleged STD without actually revealing what kind of infection it was.

“She has a problem. She needs to see a doctor before she has sex with someone.”

Now, it seemed like the rumor is circulating once more after InTouch Weekly revealed how fans created an entire Reddit thread to discuss the matter online.

While many were not impressed at how the 27-year-old Tunisian acted on the 90 Day Fiance special, some took his side and explained that if they wouldn’t have had sex with Danielle too if they were in his shoes.

“I still have to say that Mo had a point with his concerns. I think any man would be upset with someone who smelled down there and didn’t care enough to do anything about it.”

Others even speculated at the possibility that he was talking about bacterial vaginosis, an ailment that is mainly characterized by vaginal discharge and odor, per Medicine Net.

“I think he’s implying that she has an infection or other condition ‘down there’ that makes her smell (like vaginosis). Who knows if she does, if she’s just unclean, if he’s just being cruel, or if he was a virgin who just didn’t realize vaginas have a scent,” Reddit user Absinthe_Amandine wrote.

After their time on 90 Day Fiance, Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali went their separate ways, but remained at odds. Even if they are no longer part of the show, a lot of people still talk about what has been happening in their lives in the past and present, as proven by reports from the Inquisitr about her shady past and his rants on social media that left fans worried that he may be in trouble.