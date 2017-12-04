Billy Bush is breaking his silence to finally confront Donald Trump to say “yes Donald, you said that.” Bush has been shockingly quiet over the last year since he was dropped by NBC and Today, but Donald Trump’s sudden denial that it was his voice on the Access Hollywood tape suggesting that, as a celebrity, he could “grab ’em by the p**sy” spurred Bush to come forward and pen an op-ed for the New York Times. Bush says on the Access Hollywood bus there were several men all listening to a crass stand-up act courtesy of Donald Trump.

“He said it. ‘Grab ’em by the p**sy.’ Of course, he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator.”

While America played armchair quarterback discussing what they thought Billy Bush should have done when Trump was sharing his “locker room talk” with the guys he was trying to impress on the bus, Billy Bush’s lawyer, Marshall Grossman, explained that if Bush had shut Trump down that day, he would have been canned immediately.

“If Billy had been passive or responded ‘Shut the f–k up’ to Trump, Billy would have been out of a job the next day.”

In his New York Times op-ed, Billy Bush says that when he heard Trump holding court on the bus, he thought it was just the usual bragging, but after he found himself jobless, he had time to do some reading about the women who were accusing Donald Trump of sexual assault and sexual harassment, and it all got real. Bush says it was no longer the kind of talk high school boys do, but a man, Trump, telling other men what he had done to countless women.

Bush said he read what Natasha Stoynoff, Rachel Crooks, Jessica Leeds, and Jill Harth said Trump did to them, and it made Trump’s “grab ’em by the p**sy” routine real. Bush said it was Kristin Anderson’s account that really got him.

“Kristin Anderson said that Mr. Trump reached under her skirt and ‘touched her vagina through her underwear’ while they were at a New York nightclub in the 1990s.”

Billy Bush says that he believes Ms. Anderson and the other women’s accounts of their run-ins with Donald Trump. Trump’s recent “revisionist history” has hit a raw nerve for Billy Bush, and he thought it was time for him to speak out and share his account of what’s what, and he wants the world to know the voice on that tape is absolutely that of President Donald Trump.

“I can only imagine how it has reopened the wounds of the women who came forward with their stories about him, and did not receive enough attention. This country is currently trying to reconcile itself to years of power abuse and sexual misconduct. Its leader is wantonly poking the bear.”

The Hollywood Reporter says that Billy Bush thought that Donald Trump running for president was “absurd” from the start. Bush has had a lot of time to think about what happened, and what he might have done in the situation, especially now that he knows about the list of women who have shared complaints about Donald Trump and his behavior.

“Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic. [Trump] liked TV and competition. I could’ve said, ‘Can you believe the ratings on whatever?’ But I didn’t have the strength of character to do it.”

Billy Bush says he would like to think that he has learned a lot from this experience and that he is now indeed a better man.