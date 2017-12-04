Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Reality Star Caught Drinking Alcohol, Is Travis Scott’s Girlfriend Really Pregnant?

Kylie Jenner has been confusing fans regarding her alleged pregnancy. While some reports and photos seemingly confirmed that the Life Of Kylie star is indeed pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, a clip of her drinking white wine just slammed all pregnancy rumors.

Although the 20-year-old reality star has kept mum regarding her alleged pregnancy, most people are convinced that she is going to be a mom pretty soon. In fact, earlier reports even claimed that Kylie Jenner will welcome her first child in either January or February.

Adding more fuel to the fire, one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed Kris Jenner getting emotional as she hinted at having more grandchildren while looking straight at Kylie Jenner. However, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul will then be seen sipping on what appears to be a chilled white wine that got everyone confused.

It’s no secret that pregnant women are not allowed to drink alcohol. So to see Kylie Jenner drinking champagne made people wonder if the earlier reports were just all a big mistake.

The episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are always filmed months before they were aired, so many might think that this clip was shot before Kylie Jenner was pregnant. However, a report revealed that the pre-taped episode was shot back in October, which makes the social media princess already very pregnant at the time.

While her drinking white wine instantly started concerns, it is not confirmed whether Kylie Jenner was indeed drinking alcohol. It could very well be just a chilled apple juice served in a nice wine glass.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s sudden decision to keep her personal life as private as possible did not come as a surprise to those who have been watching her reality show, Life Of Kylie. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has previously revealed that she is not born to be popular. While her sisters embraced fame with open arms, the young entrepreneur is just not a fan of it.

However, despite Kylie Jenner’s effort in throwing everyone off the loop, talks about her being pregnant never really died down.