Kendall Jenner Urges Bella Hadid To Dump The Weeknd After Reconciliation Amid Selena Gomez Feud?

Kendall Jenner does not want her friend, Bella Hadid, to get back with The Weeknd, but that may already be too late as reports claim the duo has reunited.

According to Hollywood Life, Kendall, Bella and their pal, Hailey Baldwin, recently flew out to the Bahamas for a brief vacation following a hectic work schedule throughout the summer.

In an effort to relax, however, the topic of discussion quickly directed to Bella and her romance with The Weeknd, who had left her New York City apartment during the early hours of the morning just three weeks ago.

It was rumored that the couple was back together, so in order to get to the bottom of the story, Kendall Jenner reportedly confronted Hadid about it, stressing that she would be making a huge mistake by getting back with her ex-boyfriend.

Earlier this year, the R&B singer had started seeing Selena Gomez, which broke Bella’s heart since she had hoped that after their joint decision to take a break from one another, they would reconcile.

Clearly, that wasn’t the case, leaving the model heartbroken.

Kendall Jenner now seems to think that reuniting with her former flame is a bad idea, particularly since he just so happened to come back into her life after things with Gomez didn’t work out.

Sources explain that Kendall Jenner has had her fair share when it comes to dating men in Hollywood — she doesn’t have a problem with the “Secrets” hitmaker but she thinks that Bella should focus her attention on her career as opposed to boyfriend drama.

It seems that Kendall Jenner wasn’t the only one who felt this way, with the insider going on to add that Hailey co-signed the reality star’s comments in saying that Bella should abstain from hanging out with The Weeknd.

The publication goes on to describe Kendall Jenner’s friend as a hopeless romantic, evidently meaning that if Hadid thinks getting back with her on-off boyfriend is a good idea, then that’s what she will do.

Bella and The Weeknd have yet to confirm reports that they are seeing one another again, which, of course, Kendall Jenner would be very unhappy with.