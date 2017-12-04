NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 13 Standings & Wild Card Teams

The NFL playoff picture for 2017 is shaping up as the second half of the season is moving towards its conclusion. There are several teams who have risen to the top in terms of the NFL standings and several others who are trying to play themselves into contention with an AFC or NFC Wild Card spot. After this weekend’s action, certain teams are looking better than others for their postseason hopes. Here’s the latest update on the NFL Playoffs 2017 picture for who may be in and out of the postseason.

If the NFL season ended today, there would be six teams each in the NFL Playoff standings for the AFC and NFC. Leading the way in the American Football Conference is Tom Brady and the New England Patriots with a 10-2 record, followed by Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 9-2. These seem to be the top two contenders to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl early next year. After that, it’s anyone’s guess as to who could contend as the Tennessee Titans (8-4) hold the No. 3 spot, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (6-6). The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) and Baltimore Ravens (7-5) would round out the top six teams qualifying for the postseason.

After defeating Buffalo on Sunday, Tom Brady and New England Patriots (10-2) are the top team in the AFC standings. Rich Barnes / AP Images

AFC Playoff Standings:

New England Patriots (10-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3) Tennessee Titans (8-4) Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

*L.A. Chargers (6-6)

*Buffalo Bills (6-6)

*Oakland Raiders (6-6)

Surprisingly there several teams still with an outside shot to qualify. Three teams have 6-6 records as the L.A. Chargers, Buffalo Bills, and Oakland Raiders are each a win away from moving above.500 again. The Cincinnati Bengals at 5-6, New York Jets (5-7) and Miami Dolphins (5-7) all still seem to have a chance as well. Houston (4-8) probably needs to win their four remaining games and have some additional help to get in. That means Indianapolis, Denver, and Cleveland are highly unlikely to qualify.

Over in the National Football Conference, the Philadelphia Eagles have set the bar high there and hold the NFL’s best record heading into their Sunday Night Football game against Seattle. The 10-1 Eagles would have the top seed followed by the Minnesota Vikings (10-2). Next up would be the 9-3 L.A. Rams and 9-3 New Orleans Saints. The Carolina Panthers (8-4) and Seattle Seahawks (7-4) would round things out.

This is how I see the playoff picture shaping up #NFL pic.twitter.com/hPMqfSO4fI — Slump (@SlumpNBA) December 4, 2017

NFC Playoff Standings:

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) LA. Rams (9-3) New Orleans Saints (9-3) Carolina Panthers (8-4) Seattle Seahawks (7-4)

*Atlanta Falcons (7-5)

*Detroit Lions (6-6)

*Green Bay Packers (6-6)

*Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

That could all change with Sunday night’s game. The Atlanta Falcons are 7-5 and with a Seattle loss, they’ll tie their record. Other teams that are still on the cusp of a postseason berth are the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Dallas Cowboys who all hold 6-6 records. Of those teams, Dallas is continuing to play without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, while Green Bay is hoping to have veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the lineup before the season ends.