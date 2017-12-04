Apple Releases iOS 11.2 That Could Fix Crash Bug, With Apple Pay Cash, And Faster Wireless Charging

Apple has just released iOS 11.2 just hours after the iOS 11 bug started crashing iPhones. It comes with an Apple Pay Cash and faster 7.5W Qi wireless charging.

iOS 11.2 is more substantial than iOS 11, which features more new emojis and could also fix bugs. With iOS 11, your phone disconnects itself from Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth accessories until the coming day at 5 a.m. or you could restart your phone or go to a new area to search for Wi-Fi. However, with iOS 11.2, you will see white icons suggesting that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth still work and you are not connected to any network or accessory.

Moreover, iOS 11.2 fixes bugs and provides a number of revamped emojis and new wallpapers. It can also aid you in searching for Control Center that could appear at the top right of the lock screen and has good Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, according to Tech Crunch.

The iOS 11.2 features Apple Pay Cash in the U.S. This is Apple’s new payment service and it is available inside the Messages app. It allows iPhone users to send money through iMessage. The cash could be deposited on an Apple Pay Cash card inside the Wallet app. It could also be used to purchase goods using the Apple Pay or transfer to a bank account, according to the Verge.

However, the Apple Pay Cash servers will be activated next week. This is due to the Dec.2 bug, which is still under recovery.

Meanwhile, another competitive feature is its faster wireless charging for the iPhone X and iPhone 8 models. It introduces 7.5-watt speeds through certified Qi-based charging pads. It is like the Belkin or Mophie, which is highlighted in the iPhone X keynote. This new wireless charging makes your phone charge faster than the Apple’s first limited wireless charging to 5W.

The new iOS 11.2 also includes new live wallpapers for iPhone X together with some messages explaining that the Control Center Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles have been altered. To download the iOS 11.2, you can go to the software update section of iOS settings. If you are having the crash bug now, it is recommendable that you download the iOS 11.2 immediately.