‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: BM Drew’s Connection To Kim, Oscar Revealed, SB Jason Decides To Divorce Sam?

In the aftermath of the twin’s identity reveal, General Hospital spoilers tease Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Andrew Cain (Billy Miller) will try to come to terms with their current situation. Evidence revealed that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan. The news will have a huge impact on Sam, and Andrew who is currently living Jason’s life.

Andre decided to tell the truth about the twins. He admitted he was sent to Port Charles to monitor Andrew Cain, the man whom everyone thought was the real Jason Morgan. As a result of this revelation, many lives will change.

Jason Makes a Decision

Steve Burton’s Jason emphasized numerous time that he doesn’t want to make things hard for Sam (Kelly Monaco). Spoilers tease he will decide to pursue the mastermind behind the memory mapping study, but he will make a difficult choice. Jason lost five years of his life. During that interval, a lot of changes happened in Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers tease Jason will think about letting Sam go. Steve Burton’s Jason might decide to leave Billy Miller’s Drew and Sam the freedom to stay together as a couple. His Jason has always been selfless, and this is in line with his character. However, the kids and his properties might be a different story.

There will be a lot of legal issues concerning the property belonging to Jason Morgan. General Hospital spoilers tease the kids will also need some time to come to terms with the changes in their life. Jason might agree to let Drew and Sam stay together, but he might want to be part of his children’s lives.

Aside from the family drama, Burton’s Jason will also focus on investigating the truth. General Hospital December preview tease that big bombshells are ahead.

Drew-Oscar Connection

General Hospital spoilers tease that surprises will not stop pouring in this month. Billy Miller’s Drew will end up behind bars, and it will be exciting to find out why he lands in jail. In the aftermath of Andre’s revelation about the twins, Oscar might finally learn who his father is. Josslyn and Oscar tried to solve the paternity issue on their own, and they decided to run a DNA test between Drew and Oscar.

The latest General Hospital preview revealed Josslyn will finally receive the results of the DNA test. This will prove whether Drew is Oscar’s father. Spoilers tease that Josslyn will get Oscar’s approval to reveal their suspicions to Carly (Laura Wright). When Carly hears about this, she might leak the information to the concerned parties.

If Drew turns out to be the father of Kim’s son, things will become more complicated in his relationship with Sam. There might even be a showdown between Kim and Sam. General Hospital spoilers tease more intense scenes following the big revelation involving the twin Jasons.