MMA Rumors: UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley Vacating Title To Fight Georges St-Pierre

Since dethroning Robbie Lawler at UFC 201, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has been campaigning for a money fight, believing he also deserves a huge payday like kings of other divisions. Unfortunately, as of now, only few pay-per-view fighters have shown interest in fighting him mainly because of his performance in his previous fights.

One of the UFC stars, Tyron Woodley, wants to face is reigning UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre. According to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, “The Chosen One” is willing to move up to the middleweight division to face GSP and said that he currently weighs 205 pounds. If needed, he’s even ready to vacate the welterweight title for the potential superfight. This only proves how desperate Woodley is to have a match.

Since Georges St-Pierre announced his MMA return, Tyron Woodley has been eyeing to face him in the Octagon. St-Pierre ruled the welterweight division for years and is considered as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Woodley believes beating the UFC legend and former king of the division will give him more credibility as a champion. However, instead of returning as a welterweight fighter, St-Pierre chose to move to a heavier division where he successfully captured the title after beating Michael Bisping.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is willing to vacate title to fight Georges St-Pierre. Steve Marcus / Getty Images

So far, it remains unknown if the UFC will grant Woodley’s request to fight Georges St-Pierre. According to MMA Junkie, UFC president Dana White revealed that GSP is suffering from colitis and will be “out for a minute.” This will delay his first title defense as a UFC middleweight champion, forcing Tyron Woodley to look for another opponent. Also, if St-Pierre returns earlier, he’s expected to face interim champ Robert Whittaker for the title unification bout.

Aside from GSP, Woodley also challenged Nate Diaz to fight him at UFC 219. Diaz expressed his willingness to face Woodley if the UFC will be giving him a $15 million fight purse. Diaz’s camp believes Woodley is only using their fighter to have a huge payday and said that they are more interested in a trilogy fight against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

As of now, Tyron Woodley should focus on defending his title against contenders his division. His previous performances are undeniably the major reason why UFC president Dana White isn’t giving him a money fight. If he manages to show an outstanding performance in his next title defense, it will not be a surprise if the UFC schedules a superfight between him and Georges St-Pierre.