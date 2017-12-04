Erica Rose Of ‘The Bachelor’ Is Married: Get The Details

It turns out that Erica Rose of The Bachelor has found her man and is now married. E! Online shared the details about her wedding and the man in her life. She got married to Charles Sanders in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Several people from Bachelor Nation were even there for her big day. Vienna Girardi, AshLee Frazier Williams, and even Prince Lorenzo Borghese were at the event. It says a lot that the guy who was The Bachelor on her season is still close enough with her to come to the wedding as a guest. Holly Julian, Blake Durst, Sadie Murray, Jamie Otis Hehner, Kasey Kahl, Renee Simlak, and Melissa Schreiber were also all there.

Erica wore a wedding gown, veil, and tiara by Ventura Bridal. She had a second dress for the reception that was custom designed by her close friend, Alex Martinez. She even performed a dance with her daughter at the reception, and then, of course, a first dance with her husband, which was to Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up.”

Erica and Charles got married at Emanu El and they had a traditional Jewish ceremony for their big day. She held her little girl, Holland, in her arms as she walked down the aisle on the arm of her father. There were two receptions for the wedding as well. The first one was a cocktail reception with a string quartet and harpist.

The second reception was at a vintage converted movie theater called the Majestic Metro. It sounds like a great event where guests walked on a red carpet before coming in to enjoy the event. It sounds like it was a blast and not the type of thing you normally have after a wedding, but this totally fits Erica Rose and her personality. She had cotton candy martinis and also three cakes. They are now going on a honeymoon to Belize. It looks like Erica has found her love.

#cherica rehearsal din ????. The speeches made me cry in a good way #somuchlove❤️. A post shared by Erica Rose ???? (@ericatherose) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

Erica Rose didn’t end up needing reality television to find love, but she found her Prince Charming. You won’t want to miss Arie Luyendyk, Jr. trying to find love once again when The Bachelor starts airing again on ABC in January of 2018.