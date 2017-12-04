Chelsy Davy Makes Stunning Appearance Among Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Wedding Hype

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines recently, as they have been planning their royal wedding. Meanwhile, Chelsy Davy, who had been in a romance with the prince for almost 10 years, has made an appearance of her own.

According to the Independante, Chelsy is unshaken by the media’s exuberant embrace of the prince’s new bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, and has attended a fundraising function at a Claridge’s Hotel in London. She was dressed to stun, brandishing a short sleeved black coat with glamorous black gown, touting a Stella McCartney Falabella clutch.

As Prince Harry’s former and longtime girlfriend, Chelsy Davy was assailed with an excessive amount of scrutinous prying into her life through the course of their relationship. The associated pressures led her to end the romance with Prince Harry, and she returned to Zimbabwe to ride out the media storm that followed more peaceably. Meghan Markle is in the spotlight at present, however, as the focus has shifted to her after their 16 month relationship has led to their coming marriage.

Hailing from Zimbabwe, Chelsy Davy has led an exciting life, and while her romantic association with Prince Harry has been a significant part of it, it has never defined her. She was relaxed and cheerful in her appearance at the fundraiser that was held just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first official outing as an engaged couple. Chelsy’s extraordinary charisma continues to charm the world.

Still, even in this recent appearance at the Brilliant is Beautiful gala, her history with the prince remains in the foreground. Chelsy had supported Prince Harry through times of adversity, such as when he was banned from participating on a military capacity in Iraq. As reported by NewIdea, his Aunt, Sarah Ferguson, was among the attendants at the fundraiser gala, a reminder of her association with royalty. While the romance with the prince is over, she remains a close friend of his and confidante to the royal family.

There was a time when Chelsy Davy was seen as the most likely future bride of the famed bachelor prince. That time has passed however, yet Chelsy has long since moved on as evidenced by her graceful composure at this most luxurious event in London.