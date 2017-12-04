‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Battles Ashley For Jabot Power, Hilary And Cane The Next Super Couple?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 7, tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will battle for Jabot power. After staying home with Dina (Marla Adams) for two weeks, Jack is ready to control the company again. Dina’s health will take a huge hit as she seems to be slipping away fast. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) will also share a moment together. It has the Y&R fans wondering if they will end up together.

According to SoapHub, Jack will tell Ashley that he wants to return to work as Jabot’s CEO. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that after running the company a few weeks, Ashley isn’t willing to give up the CEO chair without a fight. Ashley will advise Jack that she is the right person to lead Jabot and urges him to take more time off. Jack hasn’t been happy at home, so he wants to come back to get his mind off Dina’s health struggles.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack and Ashley will battle over the top Jabot spot. Ashley will tell Jack that she only wants what’s best for the company, and she’s worried that he’s taken on too many projects lately. In the end, Jack will probably take control of Jabot, or he could agree to share the CEO duties with his sister.

Ashley is kicking butt and taking names tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/Ys9xpXtq8t pic.twitter.com/Vj9OTaAuph — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 29, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina’s health is rapidly declining. This Christmas could be her last. The Abbotts will want to spend all their free time with her, as she probably won’t be around for much longer. During the week of December 4, Dina will stare off into space, looking very confused. While they just found out about her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Jack and Ashley don’t really know how long she’s known about it.

Cane and Hilary will share a moment that will have the Young and the Restless fans wondering if they will end up together. Cane wanted Lily (Christel Khalil) to hold baby Sam since she helped save his life. Lily flipped out when he placed the infant in her arms. Just after she left the nursery, Hilary shows up. It was clear that sparks will fly between Cane and Hilary.

