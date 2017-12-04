Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Rumored Matchmaker Revealed: Who Is Misha Nonoo?

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told the world that they were set up on a blind date, there was one question on everyone’s mind: who was the matchmaker? Now, there are rumors that the identity of Meghan’s fairy godmother has been revealed and her name is Misha Nonoo.

As Harper’s Bazaar reports, Misha is a fashion designer and a good friend of Meghan’s. Nonoo and Markle met a couple years ago at an event in Miami. Misha knows Prince Harry through her ex-husband, Alexander Gilkes, who was a friend of Harry’s from Eton. Raised in London, the womenswear designer was a finalist for the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. She was also named one of Forbes’ “30 under 30” in 2015.

Neither Meghan or Harry have confirmed that Nonoo was the one who set them up but the fact that she has close ties to both Meghan and Harry is a strong clue that she’s responsible for this royal pairing.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, there was also a rumor that they were introduced by Markus Anderson, a Canadian consultant for Soho House. Some speculated that he introduced her to the prince at a members’ club in London last summer.

But during her first sit-down interview with Harry after their engagement announcement, Meghan inadvertently revealed that the matchmaker was a woman.

“We should protect her privacy,” the former Suits said of the person who set her up with the fifth in line to the British throne.

So, that’s an even stronger indication that Misha Nonoo is the person behind their union.

Meghan also wore a shirt that Nonoo designed (the ‘Husband shirt‘ ) to her first official public appearance with Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto last year. This could have been a nod to her special role in their love story.

Now the big question is, will Meghan choose Nonoo to be her wedding dress designer? According to The Sun, there are a couple of designers in line for the honor. French designer Roland Mouret’s name has been mentioned. He is a friend of Meghan’s and she has worn his designs to events before. He’s known for his figure flattering, feminine silhouettes, so if that’s what Markle is looking for he could be the one who eventually gets the job.

We’ll probably only find out on the day of the wedding. As for the true identity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s matchmaker, that might never be confirmed. Only time will tell.