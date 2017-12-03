Jax Taylor Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Shares Sad Family News

It is almost time for a new season of Vanderpump Rules and Jax Taylor is revealing some pretty sad news on his Twitter account. There are several posts, but Jax reveals that his dad has cancer and that his is main focus right now. It turns out that Taylor isn’t really wanting to answer everyone’s questions about the new season of Vanderpump Rules, but that is because that is the last thing on his mind right now.

Jax went on to say that the only thing he wants right now is for his dad to get better. That is obviously the only thing on his mind. This season of Vanderpump Rules seems to already be done filming so that will make it easier for Jax to just focus on his dad. The season films a few months ahead.

Taylor didn’t go into details about what is wrong with his dad besides that it is cancer. The fans are wondering what kind he has or if he was given a prognosis, but they are just going to have to wait until Jax Taylor is ready to talk about this part of his life. Everyone is so used to seeing Jax as a tough guy on the show, but this is a different side of him that they are going to see when he talks about his father. Lucky for Jax he has a great girl by his side with Brittany Cartwright to help him out.

One fan did message Jax Taylor telling him a story about how they lost their father. Jax was sweet enough to respond thanking them and wishing them a happy holiday. It seems like he is going to really need the support of his fans right now, but that may be tough. The Inquisitr already shared that on this season of Vanderpump Rules it comes out that Jax allegedly cheated on Brittany with Faith. He is going to get a hard time over this for sure.

See you all tonight for @boohoousa pop event at 1062 Westwood blvd. #theboohoostorela come have a few drinks and do some shopping with myself @ariana252525 @tomsandoval1 and my lovely lady @brittany #ad @boohoomanofficial A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Since Jax just found out the news, it will probably not be on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Don’t miss watching the new season when it starts airing on December 4 on Bravo with new episodes. This new season is obviously going to be full of drama.