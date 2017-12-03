Watch Eagles Vs. Seahawks 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, And NFL Odds

On Sunday night, NFL fans will be watching Eagles vs. Seahawks live streaming online and televised game coverage as the NFC’s top team looks to add to their impressive win total. Seattle has been struggling but will be trying to get a much-needed win at home in this matchup. Will their defense be up to the task, or will Seattle struggle with their injury issues? Here’s the latest NFL game preview including the point spread, points total, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the Eagles vs. Seahawks live streaming online.

According to NFL.com, the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) are looking to win the NFC East division tonight with a win or tie over Seattle. That would mean they would become the division winners after finishing in last place a season ago. If that happens, they’ll become the 22nd team to do so in the last 15 seasons. Philadelphia would also achieve the distinction for their second time in the past four seasons as they went 4-12 in the 2012 season and finished 10-6 in 2013.

To accomplish that, they’ll have to beat the Seahawks, a team that has one of the top 10 pass defenses in the league. The game will be hosted at CenturyLink Field in Seattle and could be the last major test for the Eagles ahead of an NFL Playoffs run towards the Super Bowl. The Seahawks currently rank No. 10 in the NFL in average points per game with 24.2, eighth in average yards (363.1 per game), and seventh in average passing yards (260.2 per game). At 7-4, Seattle is in a struggle for the playoffs right now with every game making a huge difference in their chances at even getting into the postseason.

The Odds Shark website reported that Philadelphia opened as favorites of 5.5 points but have since dropped to being favored by 3.5 or four points at several sportsbooks. On the money line, the Eagles are -175 or higher while the Seahawks are +155 to +160 underdogs depending on the sportsbook. For over/under bettors, the consensus total as of this report was 45.5 points for the complete game.

Fans can watch the Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles at the Seattle Seahawks beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBC and their affiliated channels will provide live televised game coverage. For cable and satellite TV subscribers, a live streaming feed can be seen on NBC Sports Live Extra website or any of the service’s compatible apps.

There may be several additional options to watch an Eagles vs. Seahawks live stream game feed with subscription services. One of these is NFL Game Pass which is available through the official website. This service offers replays of NFL games and is available on a one-week free trial basis. There’s also NFL Sunday Ticket for DirecTV subscribers or the NFL Mobile service for Verizon mobile customers.