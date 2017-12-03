‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Faces Drama After Kevin’s Admission, Will The Newmans Forgive Him?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) will return to Genoa City on Wednesday, December 6. After Kevin’s visit, the Newman family faces another setback with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). He was making progress with his family, but after Kevin exposes the Mustache, will his family turn their backs on him?

According to SoapHub, Kevin will return to Genoa City with a shocking confession. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Kevin will confess that Victor hired him to hack into Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) bank accounts to “take back” the millions he paid him several years ago as part of the lawsuit.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor raged that Nick had his hard earned money just sitting in a bank account. And, the billionaire got the bright idea that Kevin could take back the money and deposit it back into Victor’s bank account. It makes perfect sense, that is if you are Victor Newman.

Kevin decides to confess his part in the theft, probably hoping his honesty would be appreciated. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor’s family turns on him after learning what he did. It’s pretty clear that Kevin tells the family that he was the one who hacked into Nick’s account.

The news won’t shock Nick as he already suspected that his dad was at fault. He just wasn’t sure how he did it. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest the scoop will send Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) over the edge and a heated confrontation with Victor is a sure bet.

Robert Voets / CBS

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor was just starting to piece his relationship with his family back together after the Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) thing. Now, he will have to wait for this to blow over. He can expect his family to be pretty upset with him over this.

Kevin will only stick around for one episode. He will come in, confess, explain what Victor told him to do and leave back to Seattle. Victor will have some explaining to do. Nick won’t be surprised, but Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) will probably be completely shocked by Victor’s actions.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.