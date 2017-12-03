Talk Show Host Says Trump Will Be Killed If He Is Not Removed From Office

Popular right-wing conspiracy theorist and staunch Trump supporter Alex Jones told his audience that if the president cannot be removed from office by other means, he will be murdered.

Jones produces daily podcasts and operates several conspiracy-themed websites, including his flagship site, Infowars, which reaches millions of viewers daily. Jones, who touts his brand of news as “alternative media,” gained much mainstream attention after having then-candidate Donald Trump on his show.

The YouTube segment, which has garnered more than 2 million views, shows Trump praising Jones for his “amazing reputation” during the interview, which aired back in 2015. Jones was also thrust into the national and global spotlight during his interview with NBC Today host, Megyn Kelly.

Jones issued the ominous warning about Trump’s possible impending demise during his Friday show. Jones, who considers himself privy to the inner workings of the Trump White House, is also a longtime friend of Trump confidant Roger Stone.

According to Jones, the indictment of former national security chief Michael Flynn is part of a “globalist” plot to foment a civil war by having Trump killed. Flynn pled guilty on Friday to giving false information to the FBI.

Although Jones did not elaborate on exactly how Flynn’s situation will lead to civil war, or the president’s possible death, or how he managed to obtain crucial information on the alleged plot to take Trump out, he appeared convinced that Trump’s days could be numbered if the embattled chief of state cannot be removed by other means. There was also no mention of whether Jones alerted the authorities before going public with the dastardly plot he purportedly uncovered.

During his characteristic rant, Jones also issued an ultimatum and a threat to those unnamed “globalists” who are trying to snuff Trump out.

“You kill our elected Julius Caesar when he’s delivered victory after victory like it’s messianic in just 11 months; you kill, or you remove this president illegally with all your crap with your dying media propping it up in the face of all of the evidence because you’ve got some unconstitutional, mad dog, rogue government snake out of the swamp, your swamp team; you pull that, you’ve signed your own warrant. Know that.”

This is not the first time that Jones has reported that something sinister was afoot concerning Trump. Jones once announced that Trump’s erratic behavior was due to “someone” slowly poisoning the commander-in-chief with small doses of drugs. Once again, there was no mention of how the information was obtained, or whether the Secret Service was notified so that they could foil the plot.

Other than reports of the most likely imaginary conspiracy to knock off his favorite president, Jones has remained supportive of the Trump agenda by publishing articles that cast a favorable light on the president. However, there was one small snag in the positive coverage when Infowars editor-in-chief Paul Joseph Watson issued a tweet admonishing Trump’s retweet of the ultra-far-right Britain First.

Yeah, someone might want to tell whoever is running Trump's Twitter account this morning that retweeting Britain First is not great optics. ???? — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 29, 2017

Prior to his Trump endorsement, Jones was prominent for having thrown his considerable influence behind promoting some of the most notorious conspiracy theories. Some of Jones’ noteworthy conspiracies include the suggestion that September 11 was a plot hatched by the Bush administration, and the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre never happened.

On at least one occasion, one of Jones’ conspiracies almost turned deadly when an Infowars listener opened fire inside of a crowded pizza restaurant. The troubled man went to “investigate” after Jones implied that the venue was a front for a child sex trafficking ring and that children were being held in a secret chamber.

The man was subsequently arrested and sentenced to prison. No one was injured during the incident.