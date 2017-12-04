Is Kenya Moore Having Money Trouble? Reality Star Allegedly Owes Back Taxes On Moore Manor

Kenya Moore put a great deal of blood, sweat, and tears into her Atlanta home, which she famously dubbed as Moore Manor. The 46-year-old newlywed went to great lengths to renovate and customize the property exactly to her liking and even got into a battle with RHOA castmate, Sheree Whitfield over who had the better home, as viewers witnessed last season. All of that work may have been in vain, however, as a new report suggests that she could lose it all.

All About The Tea reports that the reality star has $6,010.26 worth of unpaid taxes on her home, which has gotten it placed on the 2017 Fulton County tax sales list. If Kenya Moore doesn’t cough up the money, she risks losing her home in a tax auction. According to Fulton County tax records, the taxes on the home will be auctioned off on December 5.

There has been no mention of why the reality star, whose presence on RHOA warrants a $1.4 million paycheck, hasn’t paid the paltry sum, which means that it could just be an oversight. The timing is definitely interesting, however. After spending two years fixing the house up to her liking, Kenya revealed in November that she planned to eventually move out of Moore Manor and into a home with her husband, Marc Daly.

Perhaps she has simply moved on from it.

Kenya Moore has yet to respond to these claims, possibly because she might have bigger news to address soon. According to BET, Kenya Moore is expecting her first child with her new husband, Marc Daly. The entertainment website cited Industry On Blast‘s Instagram post, which revealed Moore’s alleged pregnancy.

“Congratulations to our girl #KenyaMoore who is currently rejoicing in her pregnancy news!! Moore, 46 isn’t trying to make the announcement for another few months when she’s in her safe zone but she and new husband #MarcDaly were trying rigorously!” read the caption, in part.

Industry on Blast is a gossip page, similar to that of The Shade Room, where anyone can submit tips, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt. It should be noted that Kenya Moore has indeed been trying to get pregnant, however. The reality star was recently spotted in Barbados where she was reportedly receiving IVF treatments. Time will tell whether the IVF treatments work for her, or if they’ve already worked.