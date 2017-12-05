Disoriented Opossum Found Drunk Inside Liquor Store In Fort Walton Beach, Florida

If you believe that you have heard of just about everything, you may want to read this. A disoriented opossum was found drunk inside a liquor store in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

WJACTV-TV News has reported that an employee of the liquor store walked inside to find a pale, disoriented opossum next to a bottle of bourbon that was allegedly broken and empty. The opossum was said to be salivating badly and obviously drunk.

The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge was called to the scene and were able to safely recover the drunk opossum. They babied the opossum back to health, pumped it full of fluids, and released the opossum back to the wild a few days later.

Cash Moore, the store owner, stated that this was the first time ever to see an opossum in his store. A refuge technician, Michelle Pettis, mentioned that it was very obvious the opossum was not acting normally.

Cash told Mashable that the opossum most likely came into the store through the rafters and knocked over the bottle of bourbon. Fortunately, the opossum fully recovered.

According to MNN, opossum’s diet typically consists of rodents, insects, birds, eggs, snails, slugs, grains, plants, and fruits. They also will eat cat and dog food, as well as table scraps from humans, thus giving them the reputation of a scavenger. Nothing in the opossum’s diet appears to consist of alcoholic beverages, so this one must have been feeling experimental.

They are often found in gardens, where they will find beetles, slugs, snails, and fruits. While this may not intrigue garden owners, opossums have the same diet as rats and cockroaches, keeping their presence limited around households. Opossums will actually kill rats and cockroaches that walk in their path.

Did you know that the opossum scored better than rabbits, cats, and even dogs, when tested to remember where food was? Although they aren’t as smart as humans, they do have quite the intelligence. Perhaps this is why you often see that same opossum scurrying around your garbage bin at night?