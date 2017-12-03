2017 College Football Bowl Schedule And TV Info – When, Where, And Who Is Playing

All the info you need for all 41 college football bowl game match-ups.

2017 college football bowl schedule playoffs games tv info times
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Football

Championship weekend is officially over and the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings have been released with the top four not being what everyone expected. Clemson, Oklahoma, and Georgia are one through three, but Alabama took the fourth spot despite not appearing in the SEC Championship Game. Now, the college football bowl schedule has been released in full and here is how you know when, where, and who to watch.

There are always going to be those who believe the college football playoffs will never be fair until there is a full tournament-style version of it. As reported by ESPN, Alabama was awarded the fourth spot in the rankings over Ohio State and that has left a lot of fans angry and believing the whole thing is a sham.

Now, the Clemson Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018. On that same day, the Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl. The winners of those two games will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8.

Ohio State ended up in the Cotton Bowl against USC in AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29, 2017.

As for the rest of the college football bowl season, there are going to be plenty of games for fans to enjoy throughout December and into early January. Here is the full schedule of all games to let you know who is playing where, when you can watch them, and on what channel.

All times listed below are Eastern.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Championship Game – Jan. 8, 2017
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner
8 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1, 2018

College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
5 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Dec. 16, 2017

Celebration Bowl
North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State
Noon on ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Troy vs. North Texas
1 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

AutoNation Cure Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State vs. Oregon
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

GILDAN New Mexico Bowl
Marshall vs. Colorado State
4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State
8 p.m. on ESPN
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Dec. 19, 2017

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
Florida Atlantic University vs. Akron
7 p.m. on ESPN
Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Dec. 20, 2017

DXL Frisco Bowl
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
8 p.m. on ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Dec. 21, 2017

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
FIU vs. Temple
8 p.m. on ESPN
Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Dec. 22, 2017

Bahamas Bowl
UAB vs. Ohio
12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
CMU vs. Wyoming
4 p.m., ESPN
Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Dec. 23, 2017

Birmingham Bowl
University of South Florida vs. Texas Tech
Noon on ESPN
Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
San Diego State vs. Army
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Dollar General Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Toledo
7 p.m. on ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Dec. 24, 2017

Hawai’i Bowl
Fresno State vs. Houston
8:30 p.m., ESPN
Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI

Dec. 26, 2017

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah vs. West Virginia
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX

Quick Lane Bowl
Duke vs. NIU
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Cactus Bowl
Kansas State vs. UCLA
9 p.m. on ESPN
Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ

Dec. 27, 2017

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
Southern Miss vs. Florida State
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Iowa vs. Boston College
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Yankee Stadium in New York, NY

Foster Farms Bowl
Arizona vs. Purdue
8:30 p.m. on FOX
Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Texas vs. Missouri
9 p.m. on ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

Dec. 28, 2017

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
Virginia vs. Navy
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Camping World Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Valero Alamo Bowl
Stanford vs. TCU
9 p.m. on ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Michigan State vs. Washington State
9 p.m., FOX
Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA

Dec. 29, 2017

Belk Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
1 p.m. on ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Hyundai Sun Bowl
NC State vs. Arizona State
3 p.m. on CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Kentucky vs. Northwestern
4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Utah State vs. New Mexico State
5:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 8 Southern California vs. No. 5 Ohio State
8:30 p.m. on ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Dec. 30, 2017

TaxSlayer Bowl
Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Noon on ESPN
EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Memphis vs. Iowa State
12:30 p.m. on ABC
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State
4 p.m. on ESPN
University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Wisconsin
8 p.m. on ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl
Michigan vs. South Carolina
Noon on ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn
12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

Citrus Bowl Presented by Overton’s
Notre Dame vs. LSU
1 p.m. on ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

That’s a lot of football in a short period of time and this is the time of year that the college football fan hates to leave their TV unless they are heading to a stadium to watch one of the games. The College Football Playoffs are set and the four teams are set, but there is so much more to enjoy over the course of the next month.