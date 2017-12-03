2017 College Football Bowl Schedule And TV Info – When, Where, And Who Is Playing

Championship weekend is officially over and the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings have been released with the top four not being what everyone expected. Clemson, Oklahoma, and Georgia are one through three, but Alabama took the fourth spot despite not appearing in the SEC Championship Game. Now, the college football bowl schedule has been released in full and here is how you know when, where, and who to watch.

There are always going to be those who believe the college football playoffs will never be fair until there is a full tournament-style version of it. As reported by ESPN, Alabama was awarded the fourth spot in the rankings over Ohio State and that has left a lot of fans angry and believing the whole thing is a sham.

Now, the Clemson Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018. On that same day, the Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl. The winners of those two games will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8.

Ohio State ended up in the Cotton Bowl against USC in AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29, 2017.

The @CFBPlayoff matchups are set! Sugar: Clemson vs Alabama

Rose: Oklahoma vs Georgia pic.twitter.com/b2QHgHvmWc — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2017

As for the rest of the college football bowl season, there are going to be plenty of games for fans to enjoy throughout December and into early January. Here is the full schedule of all games to let you know who is playing where, when you can watch them, and on what channel.

All times listed below are Eastern.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Championship Game – Jan. 8, 2017

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner

8 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1, 2018

College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

5 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson

8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

#CFBPlayoff Selection Day: 1️⃣ Clemson

2️⃣ Oklahoma

3️⃣ Georgia

4️⃣ Alabama

5️⃣ Ohio State

6️⃣ Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/ycbv6NmUWa — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2017

Dec. 16, 2017

Celebration Bowl

North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State

Noon on ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Troy vs. North Texas

1 p.m. on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State vs. Oregon

3:30 p.m. on ABC

Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

GILDAN New Mexico Bowl

Marshall vs. Colorado State

4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State

8 p.m. on ESPN

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Dec. 19, 2017

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl

Florida Atlantic University vs. Akron

7 p.m. on ESPN

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Dec. 20, 2017

DXL Frisco Bowl

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

8 p.m. on ESPN

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Dec. 21, 2017

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

FIU vs. Temple

8 p.m. on ESPN

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Dec. 22, 2017

Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs. Ohio

12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

CMU vs. Wyoming

4 p.m., ESPN

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Dec. 23, 2017

Birmingham Bowl

University of South Florida vs. Texas Tech

Noon on ESPN

Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

San Diego State vs. Army

3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Dollar General Bowl

Appalachian State vs. Toledo

7 p.m. on ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Dec. 24, 2017

Hawai’i Bowl

Fresno State vs. Houston

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI

Dec. 26, 2017

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah vs. West Virginia

1:30 p.m. on ESPN

Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX

Quick Lane Bowl

Duke vs. NIU

5:15 p.m. on ESPN

Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Cactus Bowl

Kansas State vs. UCLA

9 p.m. on ESPN

Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ

Dec. 27, 2017

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

Southern Miss vs. Florida State

1:30 p.m. on ESPN

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Iowa vs. Boston College

5:15 p.m. on ESPN

Yankee Stadium in New York, NY

Foster Farms Bowl

Arizona vs. Purdue

8:30 p.m. on FOX

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Texas vs. Missouri

9 p.m. on ESPN

NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

Dec. 28, 2017

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

Virginia vs. Navy

1:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Camping World Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

5:15 p.m. on ESPN

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Valero Alamo Bowl

Stanford vs. TCU

9 p.m. on ESPN

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Michigan State vs. Washington State

9 p.m., FOX

Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA

Dec. 29, 2017

Belk Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

1 p.m. on ESPN

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Hyundai Sun Bowl

NC State vs. Arizona State

3 p.m. on CBS

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Kentucky vs. Northwestern

4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Utah State vs. New Mexico State

5:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 8 Southern California vs. No. 5 Ohio State

8:30 p.m. on ESPN

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Dec. 30, 2017

TaxSlayer Bowl

Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Noon on ESPN

EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis vs. Iowa State

12:30 p.m. on ABC

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State

4 p.m. on ESPN

University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Wisconsin

8 p.m. on ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl

Michigan vs. South Carolina

Noon on ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn

12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

Citrus Bowl Presented by Overton’s

Notre Dame vs. LSU

1 p.m. on ABC

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

That’s a lot of football in a short period of time and this is the time of year that the college football fan hates to leave their TV unless they are heading to a stadium to watch one of the games. The College Football Playoffs are set and the four teams are set, but there is so much more to enjoy over the course of the next month.