2017 College Football Bowl Schedule And TV Info – When, Where, And Who Is Playing

Championship weekend is officially over and the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings have been released with the top four not being what everyone expected. Clemson, Oklahoma, and Georgia are one through three, but Alabama took the fourth spot despite not appearing in the SEC Championship Game. Now, the college football bowl schedule has been released in full and here is how you know when, where, and who to watch.
There are always going to be those who believe the college football playoffs will never be fair until there is a full tournament-style version of it. As reported by ESPN, Alabama was awarded the fourth spot in the rankings over Ohio State and that has left a lot of fans angry and believing the whole thing is a sham.
Now, the Clemson Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018. On that same day, the Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl. The winners of those two games will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8.
Ohio State ended up in the Cotton Bowl against USC in AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29, 2017.
The @CFBPlayoff matchups are set!
Sugar: Clemson vs Alabama
Rose: Oklahoma vs Georgia
As for the rest of the college football bowl season, there are going to be plenty of games for fans to enjoy throughout December and into early January. Here is the full schedule of all games to let you know who is playing where, when you can watch them, and on what channel.
All times listed below are Eastern.
College Football Playoff National Championship
Championship Game – Jan. 8, 2017
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner
8 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1, 2018
College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
5 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
#CFBPlayoff Selection Day:
1️⃣ Clemson
2️⃣ Oklahoma
3️⃣ Georgia
4️⃣ Alabama
5️⃣ Ohio State
6️⃣ Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/ycbv6NmUWa
Dec. 16, 2017
Celebration Bowl
North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State
Noon on ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Troy vs. North Texas
1 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
AutoNation Cure Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State vs. Oregon
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, NV
GILDAN New Mexico Bowl
Marshall vs. Colorado State
4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State
8 p.m. on ESPN
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Dec. 19, 2017
Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
Florida Atlantic University vs. Akron
7 p.m. on ESPN
Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Dec. 20, 2017
DXL Frisco Bowl
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
8 p.m. on ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Dec. 21, 2017
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
FIU vs. Temple
8 p.m. on ESPN
Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
Dec. 22, 2017
Bahamas Bowl
UAB vs. Ohio
12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
CMU vs. Wyoming
4 p.m., ESPN
Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Dec. 23, 2017
Birmingham Bowl
University of South Florida vs. Texas Tech
Noon on ESPN
Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
San Diego State vs. Army
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Dollar General Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Toledo
7 p.m. on ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Dec. 24, 2017
Hawai’i Bowl
Fresno State vs. Houston
8:30 p.m., ESPN
Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI
Dec. 26, 2017
Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah vs. West Virginia
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX
Quick Lane Bowl
Duke vs. NIU
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Ford Field in Detroit, MI
Cactus Bowl
Kansas State vs. UCLA
9 p.m. on ESPN
Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ
Dec. 27, 2017
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
Southern Miss vs. Florida State
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Iowa vs. Boston College
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Yankee Stadium in New York, NY
Foster Farms Bowl
Arizona vs. Purdue
8:30 p.m. on FOX
Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Texas vs. Missouri
9 p.m. on ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston, TX
Dec. 28, 2017
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
Virginia vs. Navy
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
Camping World Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Valero Alamo Bowl
Stanford vs. TCU
9 p.m. on ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Michigan State vs. Washington State
9 p.m., FOX
Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA
Dec. 29, 2017
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
1 p.m. on ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hyundai Sun Bowl
NC State vs. Arizona State
3 p.m. on CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Kentucky vs. Northwestern
4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Utah State vs. New Mexico State
5:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 8 Southern California vs. No. 5 Ohio State
8:30 p.m. on ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Dec. 30, 2017
TaxSlayer Bowl
Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Noon on ESPN
EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Memphis vs. Iowa State
12:30 p.m. on ABC
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State
4 p.m. on ESPN
University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Wisconsin
8 p.m. on ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Jan. 1, 2018
Outback Bowl
Michigan vs. South Carolina
Noon on ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn
12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
Citrus Bowl Presented by Overton’s
Notre Dame vs. LSU
1 p.m. on ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
That’s a lot of football in a short period of time and this is the time of year that the college football fan hates to leave their TV unless they are heading to a stadium to watch one of the games. The College Football Playoffs are set and the four teams are set, but there is so much more to enjoy over the course of the next month.