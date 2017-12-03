Wendy Williams Calls Meghan Markle An ‘Opportunist’ And ‘Actress’ Who Lied Saying She Didn’t Know Prince Harry

Wendy Williams has gotten backlash for calling Meghan Markle an “opportunist” and placing special emphasis on the fact that Meghan was an “ACT-tress” who claimed that she didn’t really know who Prince Harry or the royals were prior to meeting Harry. As seen in the above video, Wendy spoke about Prince Harry and “Meghan Markle with the sparkle” on Friday’s show. She spoke of Meghan’s gay 26-year-old nephew who owns a Domino’s pizza place in California who said that he will attend the royal wedding even if he’s not invited to the wedding of the year. Williams advised him against doing so and claimed that he would be turned away. Wendy also had words for Meghan’s half sister.

But Williams saved some of her deepest concerns for the upcoming marriage to dish about Meghan. Williams claimed that the public doesn’t know much about Markle’s black side of her family whilst the troubles of the white side of her family are known. However, Williams pointed to Meghan’s career in show business as a reason to call Markle an opportunist.

“Confidentially speaking, I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. She goes from being a Deal or No Deal girl (so this is a girl looking for fame.) Remember the story here at Wendy, she came looking at Wendy to see what she could do here. We have her DNA.”

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Wendy went on to call Meghan “a bit of a wildcard” in the royal family. Whilst Kate Middleton was raised to love the royals, Williams claims Meghan said she didn’t know the royals or much about Prince Harry before meeting him — a notion that Wendy dismissed as an outright lie in her eyes.

Williams said that while she respects Meghan’s game and her hustle and the fact that “a black person is finally in the palace,” Wendy admitted that she is keeping an eye on Meghan, even though Markle is giving up everything to be with Prince Harry.

“Except if you’re an opportunist you only put up with it over a short period of time before you flee.”

Meghan isn’t the first person that Wendy has hit with the “opportunist” label. When Williams called Kandi Burruss’ husband Todd Tucker an “opportunist,” as reported by People, it became a big storyline on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Markle, meanwhile, is being defended on social media and beneath Wendy’s latest YouTube video about Meghan, with some folks directing Wendy to watch the American Royal 20/20 episode about Meghan, which delved into Markle’s background and featured her hardworking humanitarian efforts over the years.

In the same breath @WendyWilliams called Meghan Markle an opportunist. Damn that girl is in love and people are always looking for something negative because they’re miserable. Leave that girl alone and let her live. — C.J. (@NstntVntage) December 2, 2017

I heard #WendWilliams called Meghan Markle an opportunist. Wendy can go to hell. Wendy is anti-women, esp black women & like I've said many times before she's not happy bc her hubby has made her his side piece now ???? GTFOH @WendyWilliams — Highly Favored ???????? (@tokingblackgirl) December 2, 2017

@WendyWilliams u were wrong about Meghan Markle! She's not an opportunist because she tried to book herself on your show! U missed that chance???????? be consistent for once????u were for her recently???? it's hard 4u to believe in love, we understand …. How are u doing Miss Wendy???????? — Princessa mKenya???????? (@princessawings) December 3, 2017

lolll wendy williams saying meghan markle is looking for fame and an opportunist — receipts (@Boo_YouWhore_) December 2, 2017

lol … Apparently Meghan Markle once worked on the @WendyWilliams show. Wendy is no slouch judging character, called Markle an opportunist and a liar on her show, said she "Has her eye on her." I'll bank on Wendy. — The Pythia of Misery (@shootersix) December 3, 2017