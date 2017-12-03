‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry And Briana DeJesus Get Petty On Social Media

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, have officially confirmed that they are in a relationship after meeting on the TV show. However it appears things haven’t been smooth sailing between the two, who now have to co-exist due to the fact that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin share children together.

Javi Marroquin confirmed he and Briana DeJesus were in a relationship in October, after hinting that he was attracted to the Teen Mom star for quite a while. This didn’t seem to go down to well with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana hinted on the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion show that the co-stars of the show didn’t like her because she was dating Kail’s ex.

Several of the women from Teen Mom has already asserted they aren’t fans of DeJesus, who was brought in as the fifth girl on Teen Mom 2 from her role on the now defunct Teen Mom 3.

It all kicked off when Briana DeJesus posted photos of herself and Javi Marroquin at a party wearing matching maroon outfits. She captioned the photos, #iwon, though she has now deleted it and replaced it with an emoji.

In response, Kailyn Lowry wrote “#iwon more time with my son,” which prompted Briana to delete the caption altogether.

#iwon more time with my son ???? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) December 3, 2017

❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

The reality TV star recently deleted her Twitter account after feuding with a Love & Hip Hop star who was defending Kailyn Lowry.

Some commenters wrote to Kailyn Lowry saying that she was definitely not over Javi if she was responding to the Instagram photos his girlfriend was posting, but most seemed to agree with Kail, feeling as though Briana was acting a bit childish in her delivery.

Others accused Briana on her Instagram of “trying to be Kail” by getting plastic surgery and dating Javi. Some stated that she was just trying to get a reaction out of her new man’s baby mama.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin have been spending a lot of time together over the past several months, and some fans even think the pair spent Thanksgiving weekend together, though this has yet to be confirmed or denied by the pair.