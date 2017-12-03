Derrick Rose Ready To Rejoin LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Derrick Rose is rumored to be ready to rejoin LeBron James and the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers.

After roughly two weeks away from the team to sort out what was reported by the team as “personal issues,” several media outlets are now reporting the 29-year-old former league MVP is ready to return to the hardwood.

The Athletic reports that Rose has been in contact with Cavs GM Koby Altman and the team is expected to make an announcement about his future sometime on Sunday.

Rose left the Cavs while sidelined by an ankle injury, prompting growing speculation that the oft-injured veteran was seriously contemplating walking away from the game for good.

Signed by the Cavs over the offseason, Rose has played in just seven games this year because of nagging injuries. He last suited up for the team on Nov. 7, averaging 14 points and two assists.

ESPN has reported Rose was likely to forfeit somewhere in the neighborhood of $80 million remaining on his endorsement deal with Adidas if he were to retire.

Through it all, Rose still seems to have the backing of his teammates, with LeBron James recently telling reporters “whenever he’s ready to tell us or whatever, we’re ready for that.”

James added, “you don’t ever fast-track someone’s process of what they may be going through. When they’re ready to talk about it or ready to bring it to the forefront, as his teammates, we’ll be ready for it.”

James admitted he hasn’t directly spoken with Rose in several weeks.

In Rose’s absence, the Cavs have reeled off 11 straight wins, with journeyman Jose Calderon assuming starting point guard duties.

All-star guard Isaiah Thomas, who has been rehabilitating after offseason hip surgery, is also expected to return soon.

The Cavs recently announced guard Iman Shumpert will be lost for up to two-months after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

At 22-year-old, Rose became the youngest MVP in league history starring for his hometown Chicago Bulls during the 2011-12 season. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the 2012 Eastern Conference Playoffs, setting the course for the first of his four different knee operations.

[Featured Image by Rob Karr/Getty Images]