Are The Duggars Faking How Conservative They Are? Some Fans Believe So

The Duggar family of Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting are known for their conservative beliefs, but are they really becoming more liberal? Some fans believe that the family built their empire on their conservative values and have evolved over the years, but they have continued to pretend that they are as conservative as they used to be.

Fans who have been with the Duggars since the first episode of 14 Kids and Pregnant Again! will remember that while the family has always had conservative views on dress, the children wore what almost looked like uniforms. All of the girls wore similar dresses and wore their hair the same, though now they have evolved to their own style that is more modern and worldly.

Of course, fans have gone crazy for Jill Duggar Dillard’s new nose piercing, which she debuted at the family’s annual Thanksgiving get-together. Despite the fact that this might seem too liberal for the Duggars, they weren’t afraid to show it off on their social media.

Jill and her sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, have both been seen wearing jeans and pants, which were expressly forbidden when they were children due to the family’s rule that they were wearing clothing of the opposite sex.

Love my little cuddle baby! ???? #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:27am PST

Does this mean the Duggar family have abandoned their conservative values altogether? Clearly not, as Derick Dillard, Jill’s husband, was recently kicked off Counting On for his controversial views that being transgender is not real. Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband, Jeremy, though branded as the more “liberal one,” has preached from his pulpit in Laredo, Texas, his open hatred of both Catholics and the LGBTQ community. Neither of those things exactly scream liberal.

However, the family does seem to be getting more and more lenient as time goes on, and as one fan pointed out, this can present a problem since their brand was built on their conservatism.

Fans have noted as well that although the family used to be very serious about not allowing their children to have any non-Christian influences, they seem to be aware of secular things and have access to the Internet.

Will one of the Duggars eventually break free and become a full-on liberal? Time will only tell.