‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Returns To Genoa City, Paul Summons Him To Help With A Case? [Video]

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease J.T. Hellstrom will return to Genoa City on Tuesday, December 12. His return will shake up the current storylines as the spoilers state that he will interact with nearly everyone on the soap opera.

It seems like a given that J.T.’s first stop will be to see Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Reed hasn’t seen his father in over a year, so it’s safe to assume J.T. has missed his son. Thad Luckinbill disclosed in an interview that J.T. would appear on Y&R for a two-month arc. He added that it is possible that CBS could keep him longer. So what do we know about his return?

Apparently, there was some buzz on social media that J.T. would return to Genoa City after a painful divorce from Mackenzie. Young and the Restless rumors suggested that he either was a victim of domestic violence or the abuser. However, based on new spoilers, it doesn’t appear that is true.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) will call J.T. and beg him to come to GC to help him. With Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) and Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton) both gone, Paul doesn’t have help at the station. He will need someone to assist him, particularly with the sex trafficking investigation.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. will jump at the chance to help out. He will probably say that he has meant to come to Genoa City to see his son, Reed. Perhaps, he will catch up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) while he is in town. However, he may not like how close she has become with her father, Victor (Eric Braeden). He may suggest that Reed should move back with him, just to get his son out of Victor’s clutches.

After 10 years, the Young and the Restless fans are excited to see J.T. and see what’s ahead for him.

According to CBS’s new promo, Thad Luckinbill will return to Y&R on Tuesday, December 12.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.