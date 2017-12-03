Did Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth And Austin Forsyth Post An Old Photo To Pass Off As New?

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been the center of controversy for the better part of 2017. The reality TV star married her beau, Austin Forsyth, five months earlier than planned in what some are referring to as a shotgun wedding. Although the Duggar family is incredibly strict when it comes to allowing any form of touching before marriage, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has triggered rumors that she and Austin were already expecting before they walked down the aisle.

While there were rumors that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth were intimately involved before they walked down the aisle, many believe that her large baby bump when announcing her pregnancy earlier this summer was indicative of the fact that the pair had been expecting at their wedding.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth hasn’t necessarily been shy about posting photos of her pregnant belly, despite the fact that it continues to bring up a whole host of questions of the timeline of her pregnancy. However, she and Austin Forsyth recently shared a photo that had many fans wondering why she didn’t even look pregnant at all.

While some fans believe that Joy-Anna Duggar already gave birth by the time the photo was snapped, others think that she has posted an old photo to throw her fans off.

Heading down to Mississippi for a wedding!✈️???????? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Radar Online reported that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth might simply be ashamed at how many months pregnant she is, which would clearly show that she had sex before she was married.

However, many say that she doesn’t even look pregnant at all in the photo, striking rumors that she has perhaps simply uploaded an old picture of herself.

The reality TV star lost a significant amount of weight before her wedding to Austin Forsyth, and many have commented that she looks thin like she did before she took her trip down the aisle.

Although there is no speculated concrete reason as to why Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth would post an old photo, it is believed by some that she is simply attempting to get people not to discuss how big her baby bump is or hide how far along she is.

According to fan calculations, the reality TV star will be due in late February or early March.