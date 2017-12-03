Trump’s Twitter Habit ‘Can’t Be Stopped,’ President Has ’10 To 15 Backup Phones Hidden’ In White House

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has become the stuff of legends. An earlier tweet published to the @RealDonaldTrump Twitter account featured the proclamation that Trump had to fire General Michael Flynn because he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI. When that tweet began to gain backlash and controversy about a possible admission of obstruction of justice by the president, the author of the tweet was said to be Trump’s attorney, John Dowd, and not Trump himself, as reported by the Inquisitr.

As seen in the below tweets, Trump has even used his own Twitter feed to criticize the FBI. Trump published a series of tweets, according to CBS, that bashed the FBI and claimed that the organization’s reputation was in “tatters.” President Trump used Twitter to spew his thoughts on everything from Robert Mueller’s investigation to Brian Ross being suspended by ABC News, with Trump pouncing on another opportunity to rant about “fake news” on Twitter.

Now the same popular Twitter account that claims to have an inside view of the White House, which alleged Trump has been binge eating since he learned the news that Flynn flipped and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, is reporting that Trump’s Twitter habit likely won’t go away anytime soon, much to the chagrin of Trump’s attorneys.

Trump "can't be stopped" from tweeting. Has "10-15" backup phones hidden around West Wing. Lawyers are "at their wits end." — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) December 3, 2017

As seen in the above Tweet from the “Rogue White House Senior Advisor” Twitter account, Trump allegedly “can’t be stopped” from tweeting his thoughts directly to Twitter almost anytime he wants, because Trump allegedly has about a dozen backup phones hidden around the West Wing that he can use to access Twitter, sending his attorneys to “their wits end” over Trump’s Twitter addiction.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been forced to explain the social networking site’s rationale for not removing Trump’s retweets of anti-Muslim videos, reports the Washington Post.

The decision by Trump to share with his 44 million Twitter followers what’s being called a “racist propaganda message” by New York Magazine is becoming a problem for foreign policy. Also of concern is the security of the alleged dozen or so phones that Trump could have hidden around the West Wing and the security breach those phones could pose to the nation, all due to an unstoppable Twitter habit that Trump relies upon to bypass what he deems the “fake news” media.

People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused – many millions of dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017