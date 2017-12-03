UFC News: Conor McGregor & Max Holloway Throw Jabs On Social Media, Future UFC Fight Coming?

The reigning UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway won his big title fight last night, but could another battle with Conor McGregor arrive in the future? Saturday night was the UFC 218 pay-per-view where Holloway stepped into the Octagon against Jose Aldo, someone McGregor is also familiar with from previous trash talking sessions. On Sunday, reports began to surface of Holloway and McGregor trading jabs on social media ahead of a potential fight between the two in the Octagon. Will Dana White be on board with this matchup for one of his future events though?

In a report on Sunday from MMA Fighting website, it’s noted that the first social media shot was fired off by Conor McGregor as he posted a photo on Twitter of Holloway looking quite messed up. McGregor added the caption “I miss those sunglasses” as his jab, but Holloway may have fired back harder. About 20 minutes later, the featherweight champion posted a UFC photo (below) of himself standing ahead of McGregor. The photo was titled “Upgrades for 2017” and for extra punch, Holloway captioned it with, “Miss the sunglasses? I bet you also miss 2015 brother. Retired fighters love the past.” There’s some fuel for the fire, but now Holloway is probably awaiting someone besides McGregor for his next title defense in 2018.

I miss those sunglasses. pic.twitter.com/0fa7U9dM4Y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 3, 2017

The two fighters stepped into the Octagon against one another way back in 2013. Conor picked up the big win via unanimous decision at the UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen event in Boston, Massachusetts. After that loss, Holloway has certainly bounced back, winning his next 12 fights. That included him capturing the UFC featherweight title from Jose Aldo back in June and now successfully defending it against him last night.

Miss the sunglasses? I bet you also miss 2015 brother. Retired fighters love the past. pic.twitter.com/UWGnJG2KEe — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 3, 2017

McGregor has been away from the MMA world, at least in terms of taking on fights, ever since his victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last November. His hiatus included this past August’s foray into a boxing match with all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas. McGregor lasted 10 rounds of the fight until the referee called the fight off based on his assessment of Conor’s ability to continue. Scorecards following the fight were also mostly in favor of Mayweather.

“The Notorious” one has continued to keep his name out there, though. He generated publicity with the incident at Bellator 187 just last month which involved him jumping into the cage at the event after his Ireland teammate Charlie Ward won in his debut fight. McGregor ended up doing a lap around the cage and then getting involved in physical altercations with the referee and the commissioner there.

During Saturday night’s post-UFC 218 media session, Holloway indicated that he wants Conor McGregor as his next fight. It was also mentioned that Holloway has fought Jose Aldo twice and won twice, something McGregor has never done. When a potential future fight against Conor was brought up to Holloway he said, “I’ll gladly fight him. If the Conor fight don’t happen, it’s not on my side, I tell you guys right now.”

UFC president Dana White was also asked about the chances of Conor McGregor taking on Max Holloway again. White was political in his response, indicating he doesn’t even know if McGregor will fight again. There have been those lingering rumors that the WWE is trying to lure McGregor over for a big “one-off” match at WrestleMania in the next few years. McGregor may be looking at other available payouts as he considers his next moves. However, firing shots at MMA stars is one way to put his name back into the realm of possibilities for future UFC fights.

