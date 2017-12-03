‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo And Husband Larry Separate After 28 Years Of Marriage

Fans of the popular series will be disappointed, but not surprised at the statement released today. During the current season of Long Island Medium, Theresa shared that the couple were going through what she called a “rough patch.” According to Us Weekly, the couple announced their intentions in a joint statement.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Over the previous seven seasons, viewers have watched the couple support each other through both the good and the difficult times, and it came as a surprise to many that they were having marital problems. People shared that Larry always stood by Theresa when she struggled with anxiety and debilitating panic attacks while learning how to handle her ability to talk to the dead.

“I just cared for her enough that I wasn’t going to let that affect us,” he told People in an earlier interview this year. “I wasn’t going to break up with her because she has this issue. I felt like I was her anchor in those moments. It was a pattern and it wouldn’t last long, I knew that, so it just a matter of getting through whatever amount of time it took her to go through that anxiety attack.”

According to Theresa, their relationship began to change since the last season of Long Island Medium. During a previous Season 8 episode, she shared with a close friend that she didn’t understand what happened between them. Larry hasn’t appeared in many episodes this season, while Theresa seems to have branched out to try new things, including beginning a vigorous exercise regiment that includes dead-lifting weights.

Larry has kept fairly quiet on the subject, but recently he has retweeted comments from fans expressing support for the couple. They also comment on how he has been missed on this season of the show. Larry and Theresa were married in 1989 and they have two children, Larry Caputo Jr. (24), and Victoria Captuo (23).

It’s not my relationship & I won’t dictate to anyone what to do but I wish @Theresacaputo & @biglarrycaputo the best & would have a VERY hard time watching #LongIslandMedium without him on it. These Larry-less episodes are a killer! ???? — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) November 28, 2017

In the coming weeks and months, the family dynamics will be changing and this will be a difficult transition for all involved. Long Island Medium currently airs on Monday nights at 9.m. ET on TLC.

