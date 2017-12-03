Pink’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Says She Is Going To Marry An African Woman

Pop singer Pink and husband Carey Hart are raising their two children in a gender-neutral home, and daughter Willow already has thoughts about her future. In a new interview, Pink revealed her 6-year-old daughter recently told her she was going to marry an African woman when she grew up.

Pink had a very open conversation with The People (via Mirror) and explained the interesting conversation she had with her daughter. The “What About Us” singer had no issue with her daughter’s decision to marry an African woman, and her first response was to ask Willow if she could teach her how to make African food.

Mature beyond her years, Willow responded, “Sure Mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.”

It seems like young Willow already has marriage and real estate plans for her future!

Since Willow and son Jameson were born, Pink and Carey did not want their children defined by gender. They have chosen to live in a home without labels and let their children be absolutely anything they want to be.

Pink explained how great it was when she was recently in a school that had gender-neutral bathrooms, and the sign for the bathroom had different shapes and colors on it. The singer was so moved by this that she took a photo and shared it on social media. She captioned the photo, “Progress.” She went on to say how happy it made her that children were beginning to have these conversations at a young age.

The 38-year-old mom says she still views herself as a 12-year-old boy, and being grown up with two children is weird for her. The singer then went on the praise her family, and explained every single thing she does in life, she does for her family.

Pink admitted she participates in bake sales and lemonade stands with Willow, and takes her to school herself.

In her interview with The People, Pink also joked about Willow’s views on President Donald Trump. According to the singer, Willow refers to the President as Donald Duck Trumpet. Pink admitted she could correct her because it’s disrespectful, but decided not to as her feelings on Trump aren’t the most positive.

Pink explained, “I can’t imagine being a third-grader and this being the first example of what it means to be President.”