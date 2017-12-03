Christina Milian Starts Gold Business As Ex Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Drama Grows

Christina Milian just launched a brand new gold jewelry business, but her ex Lil Wayne has been less than lucky with his own gold mine, Tha Carter V.

In late 2014, Lil Wayne and Christina Milian were still being secretive about their relationship, and Tunechi was in the process of ending his relationship with Cash Money Records because Birdman refused to release Tha Carter V.

Since Lil Wayne and Christina Milian officially became exes in late 2015, Tunechi has still been barred from releasing Tha Carter V.

Although there were many speculations about why Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V was not being released that included Tunechi’s beef with Cash Money Records, there is now evidence being presented that the only Lil Wayne fan with a copy is Martin Shkreli.

While Christina Milian is growing fans by hosting MTV’s 90’s House, Lil Wayne is sharing headlines with the incarcerated pharmaceuticals business owner, Martin Shkreli.

According to Pitchfork, federal prosecutors are currently asking Martin Shkreli to give up his alleged copy of the unreleased Lil Wayne album, Tha Carter V.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while Christina Milian and Lil Wayne may have parted ways at the end of 2015, both shared a quality of being very business-oriented with the money they have earned from being celebrities.

Lil Wayne and Christina Milian are also involved in business together since Christina has a music contract with Tunechi’s Young Money Records.

With Lil Wayne in her rear-view mirror and her new boyfriend, Matt Pokora, on her arm, Christina Milian recently announced on Instagram that she opened a new gold jewelry business called House of Fine Gold.

While Christina Milian might be too busy to hang out with Lil Wayne, having a business called House of Fine Gold might be an appealing reason for him to hang out with her.

For example, High Snobriety recently reported that Lil Wayne holds the title for “the most expensive set of grillz in hip-hop” to the tune of $150,000.

Christina Milian might also be giving him ideas since Lil Wayne does not always stick to one particular jeweler. For instance, Fashionista recently reported that Nicki Minaj introduced jeweler Elliot Avianne to Lil Wayne.

Christina Milian stated when she launched House of Fine Gold that she was collaborating with jeweler George Khalife on her new collection.

According to a recent interview in Black Enterprise, Christina Milian also stated that House of Fine Gold, and other businesses like Viva Diva Wines or We Are Pop Culture are just the beginning.

For example, Christina Milian ended her interview by stating that her dedication to her businesses is a key way to show her daughter the importance of having “a good work ethic.”

