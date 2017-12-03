Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Relationship: Foxx Aware He Can’t Be A Good Boyfriend To Beauty,

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have managed to keep their mysterious relationship that way for years now, despite the pair being caught in one another’s company on various getaways and romantic walks down the beaches of Malibu.

Although neither star is willing to outright admit to a romance, it is clear that the two have a strong bond and a relationship that goes beyond mere friendship. Rumors have swirled for months now, ever since Katie and Jamie were caught on their romantic Malibu walk earlier this year, that the pair are headed for marriage. Such claims have been slammed, yet the two do seem to, at the very least, be dating when they are able to find the time.

The most recent claims being made revolve around why the pair have not made their relationship official, and this all reportedly comes down to Foxx not feeling that he has what it takes to be a good boyfriend to Holmes. International Business Times relays the words of a source who states that Foxx just doesn’t have the time to put into a serious relationship with the Dawson’s Creek star.

“He’s been so busy with movies and all of his other businesses that he knows he can’t be a good boyfriend to her,” the insider said. The source then adds that Foxx, 49, simply is not ready for a serious commitment, and especially not for marriage.

Although there have been reports that Katie and Jamie are on the outs, this is apparently not the case. The secretive duo are still enjoying dating and are very happy and supportive of one another.

“They’re still dating. It’s been hard to find that balance, but they’re happy and they care about each other a lot,” the insider shares.

According to these recent rumors, it seems as though Foxx is the reason that he and Holmes have not made their relationship official. However, based on Katie’s track record, the stunner likely has her own reasons for not going public with her relationships ever since she was caught up in an ongoing media circus when the actress was married to action star Tom Cruise. Katie and Tom’s relationship is still under a media microscope despite their divorce being finalized 5 years ago.

The latest regarding Holmes and Cruise’s unique and heartbreaking situation, as Cinema Blend notes, includes their daughter Suri, who the Top Gun star reportedly has not seen in 4 years. It’s been relayed that Cruise has asked to not see any pictures of his estranged daughter posted to his social media pages by fans. It’s likely a terrible situation for Katie Holmes to see her daughter’s sadness over her father’s absence from her life, and it is no wonder the star has decided on privacy in her current romance.

Therefore, the choice for Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes to continue on with a low-profile relationship, likely is for the best interest of both stars.

[Featured Image By Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]