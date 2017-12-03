WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan’s Possible Return To Wrestling Sees Odds Increase For WWE

The WWE rumors about a Daniel Bryan return to the wrestling ring have been a topic of conversation for months, and it’s looking like the odds of it happening have jumped. The current WWE SmackDown Live General Manager has been on television in various situations involving other wrestlers talking down to him, but he’s yet to have the chance to respond by challenging them to a match. Recent incidents have involved The Miz, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and even SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon. With Bryan’s contract possibly coming to an end, will he opt to re-sign with WWE for more wrestling or head to another organization?

On Sunday, the WWE Leaks website provided a report on how the odds for Daniel Bryan to return to wrestling have jumped. Back in November, Bryan had a 2 to 1 chance of returning to WWE, which moved up to a 6 to 4 chance as of a few days ago. As of Sunday, those odds had moved up again, this time to 3 to 4 odds the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will make a return to the ring for WWE. His other odds on the listing, for organizations including Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, have remained about the same, but those are the next two in line if he decides to head to a different company.

Several confrontations involving Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon have occurred on SmackDown Live.

It’s mentioned that the possible reason for the recent odds jump comes via the on-television storyline involving Bryan and Shane McMahon. Several times, Bryan and Shane have clashed over recent incidents. These included the Team SmackDown Live Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination match versus Team Raw and the attacks that happened ahead of it. There was also the Shane McMahon suspension that Bryan had to issue on behalf of Vince McMahon after Shane attacked Kevin Owens on an episode of SmackDown Live.

The main issue for Daniel Bryan comes in terms of not only getting the right medical opinion to let him return to the WWE but also having Dr. Joseph Maroon approve of his return. Maroon previously made the call to have Bryan announce his retirement from the ring for his professional wrestling career. However, if Bryan really still has that itch to compete and he has the doctors giving him the “go ahead,” it won’t be surprising to see him surface with Ring of Honor or New Japan.

It’s worth mentioning for WWE fans concerned that Bryan would jump to competitor TNA/Impact/Global Force Wrestling that the current odds of him doing so are a longshot at 25 to 1.

