‘Arrow’s’ Deathstroke Manu Bennett Weigh’s In On That ‘Justice League’ Post Credit Scene And Joe Manganiello

The Justice League post-credits scene is creating quite the buzz in the DC Universe. The scene teams up Superman’s longtime nemesis Lex Luther (Jesse Eisenberg) with another famous DC villain in Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello). With Deathstroke getting an expanded role on the big screens, Manu Bennett, who portrays Deathstroke on the hit television show, Arrow, weighed in on a possible spin-off for his character.

Will Slade Wilson/Deathstroke Get His Own TV Series?

Inverse reports that Bennett talked about his character’s involvement in Justice League and what it might mean moving forward. The actor praised Manganiello for his interpretation of the character and assured fans that he did a great job with the role.

In fact, Bennett revealed that Manganiello got in incredible shape for the part and is the perfect size to play Deathstroke on the big screens. Bennett also predicted the likelihood of his character getting a spin-off after a successful run on Arrow.

Bennett revealed that he’s probably done with the character until after Manganiello’s movie is over. The actor believes that Warner Bros. will probably want to focus on the big screens for now, but might give Arrow creator Marc Guggenheim the green light somewhere down the road. Unfortunately, this means we probably won’t see Bennett star in a spin-off for a few more years.

Bennett’s Run As Deathstroke Isn’t Over Yet

Although Bennett might not get his own show in the near future, he has experienced quite the run on Arrow. HIs character has been a pivotal part of the series for over 30 episodes, dating from way back in Season 2.

At the end of last season, Deathstroke finally made amends with Oliver (Stephen Amell) and the two agreed to put away their differences. Their renewed alliance has already been an important part of the current season, though it isn’t clear how things will end this time around.

Justice League, starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Amy Adams, is currently out in theaters. New episodes of Arrow air Thursday nights on The CW.